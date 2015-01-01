Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Ruby i Ruby on Rails

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

React Status 100

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 56 / 56

react-status-100

react-day-picker: A Flexible Date Picker Component — No external dependencies. Fully customizable, with ARIA support. There are lots of live examples here.

'I Created The Exact Same App in React and Vue. Here Are The Differences.' — A developer went through the process of implementing the same app with React and Vue to get a feel for how they differ - if you fancy learning what he did without doing it for yourself, this is a must read.

Stop Tedious Integrations. Track Data Once, Send Anywhere 

Add Segment to your app and send event data to any tool without having to learn, test, or implement a new API every time.

A Scalable File Structure for React and Other Projects — The co-author of Redux’s advise on file structure for React apps is surprisingly short and sweet: do what feels right.

The State of React Native, Five Years In — At around five years old, here’s a look at the current state of play for React Native. Upcoming changes are also covered.

A Tour of React's Render Props Pattern — By way of a tutorial focused on building a currency conversion tool you’ll get to learn everything about React’s render prop pattern.

Using Data in React with the Fetch API and Axios — As you build React apps, you will run into lots of scenarios where you want to handle data from an API — here’s a look at how.

Tutorials

React OAuth Authentication with Firebase — Building a React app with Firebase to consume OAuth Authentication with GitHub, Twitter and Facebook.

Pass Multiple Children to a React Component with Slots — You can pass JSX into any prop, not only the one named children, and not only by nesting JSX inside a component’s tag — and it can simplify data passing and make components more reusable.

Build a Netflix Style Video Delivery Platform — Play videos at the same quality & speed as Netflix & YouTube. API clients for all major languages.

How to Pass Props to Components in React — “Everyone who is new to React is confused by these so called props, because they are never mentioned in any other web framework, and rarely explained on their own.”

How to Display a List in React — You’ve got a list of items you want to appear on screen, but what’s the “React way” to do this?

Reduce Unit Test Boilerplate with Jest’s .each Syntax

10 Things to Know About ES6 Before Learning React — Some ES6 features to know before learning React, such as arrow functions, rest parameters and template literals

Code

An Introduction to React Form Validation with HocForm — Associated repo here.

react-loadable: A Higher Order Component for Loading Components with Promises — Version 5.5.0 just dropped.

React Timekeeper: A Google-Inspired Time Selector — Based on the style of the Android Google Keep app.

Move Fast and Fix Stuff. Over 500K Developers Fix Errors with Sentry

ReactSimpleFlexGrid: Quickly Add a Flexbox-Based Grid Layout to Your App

react-window: Components for Efficiently Rendering Large Lists and Tabular Data

react-image-appear: A Component to Show a Loading Animation as an Image Loads

Cooperpress publication.

Change your email address or Stop getting this newsletter

© Cooper Press Ltd · Fairfield Enterprise Centre, Louth, LN11 0LS, United Kingdom

 


 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 