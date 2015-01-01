react status issue 71, Dragging React performance forward

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 66 / 66

Dragging React Performance Forward

One of the creators of react-beautiful-dnd goes in-depth on how they improved the performance of the latest release.

After.js: A React Router Server-Rendered React Framework — As it says itself, “If Next.js and React Router had a baby…” This is ready to roll, but Next.js is itself incorporating React Router soon.

New Course: Advanced State in React with Redux, MobX, & More — Learn the patterns to manage state across large React applications. Take a tour through the popular approaches and libraries to state management like Flux, Redux, MobX, Redux Thunks and Redux Sagas in this new course by Steve Kinney.

Five Things About Create React App — Learn more about Create React App and how it helps you get started with React with Dan Abramov and Burke Holland. An interesting new video experiment from Microsoft’s Channel 9.

What's Your Favorite UI Framework for React? — Redditors are particularly keen on Semantic UI, Ant, and Material UI.

A Guide to Building a React Component for npm — Things worth knowing if you want to create a great React library and publish it on npm.

React.Fragment and Semantic HTML in React 16.2+ — Components can now render an array of elements without a parent container.

How to Get Hot Module Replacement (HMR) Working in Create React App DAVE CEDDIA

Designing Reusable React Components — Or “What Lego Can Teach Us About Reuse in React Apps” CORY HOUSE

Nested Routes with React Router V4 TYLER MCGINNIS VIDEO

React Error Boundaries Let You Recover Gracefully ROLLBAR SPONSORED

10 React Developer Tools You Might Have Missed DOTAN NAHUM TOOLS

React Compound Slider — A tiny (5kb) slider component with “no opinion about markup or styles”. STEVE HALL CODE