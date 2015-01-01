React status Issue 81

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 25 / 25

React 16.3 Released with StrictMode and an Official Context API — Introduces a new, more efficient context API, though the old, experimental context API will keep working for all 16.x releases. There are also changes to component lifecycles, a StrictMode component that activates extra checks and warnings for descendants, and createRef and forwardRef APIs.

Pose: A Declarative Animation Library for HTML, SVG and React — The powers of SVG, React, and CSS combine to make easily declared and triggered element animations.

A Practical Introduction to React Router 4 — A gentle intro to React Router 4, a popular, declarative routing mechanism — packed with practical examples.

Redux, It's Not Dead Yet — One of Redux’s maintainers addresses recent ‘confusion, claims, and misinformation’ over Redux’s role and future.

An Update on the Development of Async Rendering in React — The React core team present a thorough update on what they’ve learnt while building out React’s newest asynchronous rendering features and what you can do to be prepared with your own components.

Speedier Server-Side Rendering in React 16 with 'Component Caching'— React Component Caching is a component-level caching library for faster server-side rendering with React 16.

Docusign's Road to React — A look at how one company has transitioned to using React. (20 mins)

When to NOT Use Render Props — Kent is often asked “When should I not use the render props pattern?” So..

Xamarin vs React Native: A Comparison — Comparing aspects of each tool such as the dev environment, components, and support.