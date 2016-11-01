React status Issuu 15, React Form,

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 261 / 261

React Form: A Framework for Form Building in React Apps

At just 4KB minified, it supports dynamic fields, validations, building your own input types, nested forms, and more.

Testing React Components with Jest and Enzyme — Shallow rendering, snapshot testing and many examples.

How to Create Dynamic JSX Tags — A very brief look at using content and tag names contained in variables rather than all being hard-coded.

React+D3v4 pre-order — React with d3v4 is the best way to turn data into knowledge. Learn how to build declarative dataviz components, add animations, user interaction, and high performance canvas stuff. Book out Dec 25th, special pre-order price now.

How to Render Components Outside the Main React App RYAN ZEC





Five Reasons Why Web Developers Love React Native — Robert Sekulić examines why React Native is shaping up as a great option for modern app dev.

How to Debug Component Performance with ES7 Annotations — Using a custom ES7 decorator to find reasons for rendering performance issues.

Webpack and CORS: Demystifying Cross-Server Communications in React — A look at a use case of Webpack involving an app consisting of a React frontend communicating with an Express.js REST API.

Beginning Your Code Quest: How to Write Your First React Component

React Most: Monadic Reactive Composable State Wrapper for Components

A Look at the Impact of React Native — 50 minutes

Carbon UI: Universal Material Design Components for React Native — A write-once, run-anywhere Material Design library. GitHub repo.





