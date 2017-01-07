React.js status 16, Rangle, Native React, D3 with React

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 38 / 38

Netflix on Crafting A High-Perf TV User Interface using React — Netflix switched to React for building their TV UI in 2015 and are now sharing some tactics they’ve used to keep performance high.

redux-inputs: A Library for Taming Forms in React — Jake Pusateri of Zillow demonstrates how to use redux-input, a library that works with Redux to validate and store values from inputs and forms.





React Native Moves to a New, Monthly Release Cadence — React Native has moved to a new monthly release cadence, as of December’s 0.40 release.

From React to React Native, What Are The Main Differences? — What you need to know when starting your first native app using React Native with previous experience in regular React.

Redux Side Effects In 12 to 16 Lines COLBY DEHART

A Starting Point on Using D3 with React — If you’d prefer a video on the same topic, we recorded How to Use React and d3 to Build Visualization Components last year :-)

How I Built a Fast Uber Clone for the Mobile Web — A developer shares performance tips picked up while building a mobile webapp with React.

Kent C. Dodds's 5 Hour React Workshop Recording — It’s raw, but if you have the time, well worth pecking through for anything you can pick up.

