React.js status 23

The Process of Building and Open Sourcing a Redux Component — The tale of a developer who built and released a grid component for React. A good read for anyone undertaking a similar journey.
React Native at Instagram — React Native has come a long way since 2015. Instagram reflects on the successes and challenges some of its teams have had.
Master These Five Concepts, Then Master React — You can boil everything you need to know about React down to five key concepts: Components, JSX, Props & State, the Component API and Component Types.
Going Native with React — Noted author Paul Hudson leverages your React skills to develop beautiful, powerful React Native apps.
Twitter Mobile Traffic Now Powered by Node.js, Express and React — This week Twitter switched over its mobile traffic to a React & Redux PWA.
Dissecting Twitter’s Redux Store — A developer looks at the organization of Twitter's Redux store given the recent changes (above).
Image Caching in React Native — William Candillon shares formulas used in order to provide a smooth user experience when displaying images.
How to Achieve Reusability with React Components — “True reusability is not an ad hoc process, but a development strategy.” Real world reusability insights from Walmart Labs.
The Right Way to Test React Components — Stephen Scott shares a few patterns and tips that should work well when testing React components.
React InstantSearch⚡ Lightning fast search for web and native apps — Algolia provides UI widgets and connectors (HOC) so you can build instant search in a few lines of code.
Airbnb's React and JSX Style Guide — OK, it’s not new, but it continues to get fixes and tweaks.
React Quickly: Working With States — Azat Mardan provides an overview of working with states in React.
Offline First React Native + Meteor Apps — How to make your React Native + Meteor app offline capable.
When to Define Action Creators in Redux — Why action creators exist, why they’re worth using, and when you can skip them. Plus how to reduce boilerplate.
