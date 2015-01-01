Access

React.js status issue 26

 

 

10 React Mini-Patterns — Includes controlling CSS with props, using components to format text, and importing components without relative paths.

react-trend-example

React Trend: A Simple Sparklines Data-Vis Component A component to show ‘sparklines’, lines that show a trend or fluctuations in data. It uses SVG for sharp, scalable graphs and gzips to under 3KB.

Rapscallion: A New Approach for Server-Side Rendering React Apps — A weighty introduction to a new React VirtualDOM renderer for the server. It’s asynchronous and non-blocking and provides a streaming interface so you can start sending content to the client immediately.

Online Workshop: React Native, SVG and D3 — Harry Wolff teaches you to render SVG into your React applications, build D3 charts that you can render with React Native ART, and tween between graphs to generate animations.

How OkCupid Organizes Its Multi-Page React App — Engineers at the dating site explain a file structure that scales for any size project and makes code reuse easy.

Create a Docker Dashboard with TypeScript, React & Socket.io — A very thorough walkthrough.

Hot Reload All The Things! — How to use Webpack for ‘Hot Module Replacement’ on the back and front-end.

React.js Tutorial: How to develop a React library by Cloudinary — Developing a React Library for Image Manipulation and Delivery using the Cloudinary SDK.

An Approach to Integration Tests in Redux Apps — Test your Redux app by rendering it in Node, simulate user interactions and verify changes in state and markup.


 

