React.js status issue 35

A Quick Change to Get Much Faster Functional Components? — “Directly calling functional components as functions instead of mounting them using React.createElement is much faster.” Can you reproduce these gains?

How to Build a Serverless, SEO-Friendly React Blog

Build a serverless, CMS-powered blog using React, ButterCMS, and built-in prerendering.

React Riot: A 48 Hour React-Oriented Online Hackathon — From the same people as Node Knockout comes an online React hackathon, taking place on June 24-25. Registration is now open.

Don't Fear the Fractal: Infinite State Composition with Freactal — A composable state, derivation and effect management library for React that acknowledges the power of the Redux ecosystem while remaining true to the promise of React. GitHub repo.

Optimizing React Performance with Stateless Components — Writing inefficient React components can cause them to rerender too often. Here are ways to create and optimize stateless components.

How (and Why) to Use D3 with React — D3 is essentially the ‘gold standard’ for JS-based data visualization, and it’s not too hard to create React components that use its functions.

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors — Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How to enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?

Create Next App: Create Next.js Apps in One Command — Essentially the Next.js answer to Create React App :-)

A 'Masonry' Layout Component for React Native — Get a dynamic, ‘masonry’-style multi-column layout for images, including progressive image loading and rotation support.

A React Native 'Rating' Component with Gesture Support — Whether it’s letting users give you 3 out of 3 hearts or 4 out of 5 stars, this React Native component is here to help.

