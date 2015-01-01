Access

React.js status issue 39

 

 

Storybook 3.0 Released: An IDE for React Components — Storybook is an interactive development and testing environment for React components. What you need to know about Storybook 3.0 tells the full story of the release.

What WebAssembly Means for React — Lin Clark looks at what WebAssembly could mean for React’s performance, and how the new Fiber architecture plays into that.

React InstantSearch ⚡️ Lightning Fast Search for Web and Native 

algolia-react

You ❤️ React, We 

Getting a Better React-ion with Progressive Web Apps — A step-by-step tutorial on how to add Progressive Web App features to your React apps.

'Serverless' Server-Side Rendering with React using Redux or MobX — Essentially using a third party service (roast.io) to render pages.

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors — Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How to enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?

Using React with ClojureScript — A 30 minute talk. Audio is OK but not fantastic.

Discussing React with Netflix — Three developers from Netflix discuss why the streaming service chose React. (1 hour)

How to Structure Your React Project — Dave Ceddia explains how he structures his React projects.

Animate Components: Elemental Components for Animations — Component based animation with a minimal API. The aim is ease of use.

react-fake-props: Simplify React Tests by Automatically Generating Fake Props — It automatically generates valid fake props, making React Component testing easier and less verbose. It supports Flow and PropTypes.

react-x11: React Renderer That Targets X11 — An intriguing idea that lets you build simple GUI apps for X Window environments.

ForwardJS Tickets on sale today — Attend full-day hands-on React workshops and dozens of talks at ForwardJS San Francisco this July.

 

