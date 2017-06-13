Access

React.js status issue 41

 

 

React v15.6.0 Released — A minor release on the road to React 16.0 — fixes and cleans up many things. Changelog here.

Handling State in React: Four Immutable Approaches to Consider — State is perhaps “the most common point of confusion in React today”.

'Create React App' with Express in Production — How to build a React app with an Express backend and deploy it to Heroku.

[Free For a Limited Time] Squash Common JavaScript Bugs — Learn from Todd Gardner (Co-founder of TrackJS) on Debugging and Fixing Common JavaScript Errors. In this course, you’ll be armed to find and squash JS bugs faster, and for good. — Free until June 26.

Reducing Our Redux Code with React Apollo — Apollo allowed this team to hugely simplify their code by taking on all of the data fetching responsibilities.

Understanding Higher Order Components — Making sense of the rapidly changing best practice.

How to Build and Publish a React Component Library — There are 3 parts to this series, so far.

How to Deploy a Live React and Redux Site in Under 10 Minutes — Using a React boilerplate and AWS to prototype quickly.

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors — Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How to enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?

Use Redux to Manage React Navigation State — Quickly covers how to store the state from React Navigation in Redux. 6 minutes.

How Product Hunt Uses React — An overview of how Product Hunt’s frontend app is structured. 30 minutes.

Why One Developer Chose React Over Vue — He prefers immutability and using JS instead of directives.

Announcing React InstantSearch v4 Instant search for all your apps— New features make it easy to build an autocomplete search experience in your React apps.

React Batch: A Component for Performant Frequent Updates — Batches and flushes renders based on the number of items available.

React Native WebView Messaging

This package is used in RN app as a glue for WebGL component rendered inside WebView. If you have any issues with usage/installation just submit an issue. I'd appreciate your feedback. READ MORE.

React Native Basics: Build a Currency Converter

currency-converter-react

Learn to Use Navigation, Setup Redux, Design Components, Work with a Remote API, and More

 

