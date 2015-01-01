React.js status issue 53, React-PDF: Display PDF Files in Your React App

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 184 / 184

React-PDF: Display PDF Files in Your React App — Lets you use a ‘Document’ tag with a URL, base64 content or Uint8Array containing a PDF. Demo.

A Simple Component Lifecycle Simulator — Deepen your understanding of component lifecycle by stepping through each method in slow-motion.

Takeoff: A Rapid Development Environment Designed for Hack Days

Oriented around Hapi, React, React Router v4, Redux, Postgres, and NGINX. GitHub repo.

react-imgpro: An Image Processing Component — Processes an image with filters supplied as props and returns a base64 image.

Using SVG Patterns for Backgrounds with React ROBIN WIERUCH

Using the React Children API ALEX YOUNG

How Bitmovin Used React and Redux to Develop Its New Dashboard LUKAS KRÖPFL

What WebAssembly Means for React LIN CLARK VIDEO

Creating an Asynchronous Loading Image Component in React Native WYATT MCBAIN NATIVE

react-toggled: Build Simple, Flexible, and Accessible Toggle Components KENT C .​ DODDS CODE

react-offline-hoc: Higher-Order Component for Detecting Network Offline State KEVIN LIN CODE

