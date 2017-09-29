Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 116 / 116

Lessons From Migrating A Large Codebase to React 16

React 16 was released last week and we included tons of related links in last week’s issue. Here, Discord shares their experiences in upgrading to it.

Why There's No 100% Correct Way to Structure A React App — How one dev structures his React apps, but why there’s no universally ‘ideal’ approach.

Using Preact as a React Alternative — Ahmed Bouchefra takes a look at Preact, a lightweight version of React with a growing community that’s well suited to high-performance apps and slow 2G networks.

Walmart Labs Open Sources Its Tool for Bringing React Native to Existing Mobile Apps

8 Key React Component Decisions — Standardize your React development with these key decisions.

'I’m Breaking up with Higher Order Components' — Why one developer is preferring to write declarative, readable and flexible React components using render props instead of HOCs.

Redux: Architecting and Scaling A New Web App at The NY Times — How the NYT scaled a React app to serve more than a million users per month by leaning on Redux.

React Slingshot: A Starter Kit for Rapid React App Development — React + Redux starter kit with Babel, hot reloading, testing, linting and a working example app.

React Email Editor: A Drag-n-Drop Email Editor Component for React — Quite a significant project as it makes up the core of Unroll’s commercial service.