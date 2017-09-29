Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

React.js status issue 57

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 116 / 116

Lessons From Migrating A Large Codebase to React 16 

react-16-more

React 16 was released last week and we included tons of related links in last week’s issue. Here, Discord shares their experiences in upgrading to it.

Why There's No 100% Correct Way to Structure A React App — How one dev structures his React apps, but why there’s no universally ‘ideal’ approach.

Build Better React Apps Faster with Kendo UI for React— Kendo UI continues to invest in new development to meet our customer’s changing needs, and we are now proud to announce support for the React JavaScript framework with our Kendo UI JavaScript wrappers for the React framework.

Using Preact as a React Alternative — Ahmed Bouchefra takes a look at Preact, a lightweight version of React with a growing community that’s well suited to high-performance apps and slow 2G networks.

Walmart Labs Open Sources Its Tool for Bringing React Native to Existing Mobile Apps

8 Key React Component Decisions — Standardize your React development with these key decisions.

'I’m Breaking up with Higher Order Components' — Why one developer is preferring to write declarative, readable and flexible React components using render props instead of HOCs.

Redux: Architecting and Scaling A New Web App at The NY Times — How the NYT scaled a React app to serve more than a million users per month by leaning on Redux.

React and React Native

react-i-react-native

MORE

React Slingshot: A Starter Kit for Rapid React App Development — React + Redux starter kit with Babel, hot reloading, testing, linting and a working example app.

Create Beautiful, Dynamic React Apps with a Single Component Library - Try ExtReact for Free Today

React Email Editor: A Drag-n-Drop Email Editor Component for React — Quite a significant project as it makes up the core of Unroll’s commercial service.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 