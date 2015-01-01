Responsive design 300

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 78 / 78

Well stick my fingers in a wall socket and call me shocked. I can't quite believe that I'm sitting down on a Thursday night for the 300th time and writing an email to you.



Now before I get into the long thank you list below (I mention you too, I promise) there are a couple of free giveaways and discounts towards the end of the email so make sure you read it all and don't miss any clues.



Okay then, the thank you lists.....



Thank you to the Conferences that have reached out of the years with invites to come and share my thoughts at your events, especially the team at Adobe where although it is primarily a creativity conference you still carved out space for a technical talk on the web (yay the web).



Thank you to the online and offline publishers who asked for contributions to your publications, it's always an honour (and surprise) to be considered to be printed on actual paper ;)



Thank you to all the podcast guests over the years as well, especially those who we tee'd up the chat but for one reason or another never got to record (I've got a list, and I'm getting back in touch).



Thank you to the sponsors that supported the newsletter and allowed me to continue to afford to pay MailChimp to send you these emails every week. I know that sponsors get exposure as well, but you really do make it financially possible.



Thank you to the team at No Divide who did me a massive favour and went over and above the call of duty to redesign the RWD.is site and make a beautiful (and fast) home for all the content.



Thank you to my family, my wonderful wife Laura, who has given up doing anything on a Thursday night for almost six years and always woken up early on a Friday morning to get the kids sorted after I inevitably stumbled into bed 2am after hitting 'schedule campaign'. Even family holidays are given 'newsletter time' to make sure we stay weekly!



And finally, more than anything else, a massive thank you to you for subscribing (I told you I wouldn't forget you)! Thanks to everyone that hits reply to the emails each week whether it's supporting words, recommended links or challenging my thoughts — I read and appreciate each and every word.



So yes, thank you!

Our featured image this week comes to some sadder times with the passing of Stephen Hawking this week. Professor Hawking defied all the odds by living far longer than anyone thought possible, and within that life developed new theories and helped paint a picture of the universe around us.



The featured site is a progressive web app of the Briefer History of Time book that I created as a side project and based off a (terrible) public PDF copy of the book. If you enjoy the book please purchase it through the Audible or Amazon links (neither are affiliate links). If you find something I could be doing better with the PWA, hit reply and let me know.



I've decided to keep the links light this week and spent a bit more time chasing up some freebies for you, I hope you like them. Let’s get linking!

Articles

With an ever-growing list of distribution areas for news sites, it can be difficult to create experiences that are the same on your website, Instant Articles, AMP, Apple News etc. Here's how the BBC is approaching the issues.



March 12 was the World Wide Web’s 29th birthday. Here’s a message from our founder and web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee on what we need to ensure that everyone has access to a web worth having.



I missed this by a whisker last week, but it's good to see that AMP is beginning to address the concerns of the web development community by allowing non-AMP web content to have the same instant loading and prominence in the search. Great, in theory.



As soon as the above article came out, Ethan was asking all the right questions and many that we were all likely thinking.



While we can complain about the perils of AMP (and I certainly do) it's not necessarily the AMP team we should be looking at. If you still use Google Search then you can help be part of the solution.

Tutorials

Tricking the browser with some unusual approaches to the sizes attribute within Srcset

Tools & Resources

A big part of building really immersive experiences is ticking your brain into believing that you're really there. Sound can play a huge roll in that experience, and if you can ensure that the sound lines up with what is being seen then it makes an incredible difference. This SDK allows you to do just that.



Crazy SVG odometer effect library



A curated collection of useful CSS snippets you can understand in 30 seconds or less.

