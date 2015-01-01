Responsive Web Design 271

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

Responsive Web Design 271

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 143 / 143

Responsive Web Design 271

Headline

HTML 5.2 - Candidate Recommendation

"Javascript is so hot right now" - I hear Mugatu say in Zoolander5. CSS comes a close second with a tonne of talk about CSS Animations and the new Grid Layout now.... but what of poor ol' web ingredient number 1.... HTML! If you think HTML is something of a given I invite you to take a look through the HTML5.2 candidate recommendation... simple yet powerful AND complex at times.

10 guidelines to improve your web accessibility

This is your homework for Friday! When you get into work you should pick one of the sites you've been wanting to make a few updates on for a while and start going through this list one by one.e

Articles

Apple Starts Work on Progressive Web Apps

Jason Grigsby weighs in with his thoughts on the move from Apple to start working on Service Workers in WebKit.
 

What Would Augment Reality?

With the world of AR now even more possible there are a number of use cases that seem to jump out. These would have to be more useful then it would be to charge and wear a set of silly glasses all day so let's see what he Luke W came up with.
 

Changes to the Grid Spec and taking on Multi-Column layout

The properties for defining the grid gap is going to be changed and will be dropping the prefix 'grid-' and just have column-gap, row-gap and gap. This is great because it provides the ability to extend the declarations to things like Flexbox. Rachel is also taking over the multi-column spec, something which is desperately missing in CSS layouts.
 

Firefox 55: first desktop browser to support WebVR

Firefox 55 brings WebVR to the desktop browser. I've been really enjoying playing around with AFrame especially creating little planetariums that show off the stars and planets. FF55 also comes with some performance improvements and brings the IntersectionObserver API to allow the browser to report easily on something being within the visible area of the page (think lazy loading content, or performing animations when in view).
 

Table for One

This is a wonderful site, very beautifully typeset but also the visualisations are really well done across a variety of viewports.
 

Putting audiences at the heart of VR

A really interesting look and study into how people perceive VR before using it and how they react afterwards. It goes further into looking at the best applications for VR too.
 

We now have a community-approved Progressive Web Apps logo!

I love the look of the new PWA logo and it was neat that it came about through the community. PWA is the new RWD.

Tutorials

Service Worker Testing Made Easy

Rolling out Service Workers can be disastrous if you get the caching and offline elements wrong — here's how you can test them first.
 

The Difference Between Explicit and Implicit Grids

Learn all about setting explicit grids, where you define the column widths and heights, and the implicit grid where you allow the grid contents to define it.
 

Building A Simple AI Chatbot With Web Speech API And Node.js

As the web moves on the concept of responsive web design is growing as well. The speech input method has been around for a while, but until recently we haven't been able to capture, make sense of, and reply to that input easily. Well the future is now folks, and this tutorial will show you how you can use a few tools to pull it all together.
 

Removing that ugly :focus ring (and keeping it too)

A great little progressively enhanced approach to removing the focus ring from elements on your site unless they're required. arguably they should always be there, but I bet that on 90+% of the sites you've built you've removed it (or a 'reset' has removed it for you).
 

SVG Animation Tools

A simple set of python functions to help working with animated SVGs exported from Illustrator
 

Intersection Observer comes to Firefox

I've already mentioned the intersection observer in the story about Firefox 55 but this tutorial goes into a lot more detail (with Polyfill).
 

Progressive Progressive Web Apps

Paul Kinlan builds a progressive progressive web app (not a typo) and questions whether the App Shell is the right approach. A great in-depth tutorial with all the code available to try out yourself.
 

Browser Compatibility for CSS Grid Layouts with Simple Sass Mixins

If you're digging into CSS Grid Layout then you might want to check out using something like this Sass Mixin to provide some better browser support.
 

CSS Grid layout as masonry

A great example of how to include grid-auto-flow: dense; to get the masonry style layout with CSS Grid Layout.
 

The Critical Request

Using resource priorities to improve the speed of delivery. A great article that covers not just the approach to prioritising the right assets, but also how you can dig into the Dev Tools to find out what to prioritise.

Meet The App That Revolutionized Book Reading For 2 Million People

Find out why and how people are overhauling the way that they read.
// sponsored

Plugins, Resources, & Tools


Web Maker

This looks pretty neat. Kinda link codepen but offline.
 

Textio

I find the analysis of content incredibly interesting, and especially the real-time feedback as you type. This tool is designed specifically to keep job descriptions clear, and where possible, gender neutral (although you could use it to be biased in either direction).
 

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 