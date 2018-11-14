Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 58 / 58

Hey everyone and welcome to another responsive design weekly newsletter.



Last week I had the opportunity to go to my first Full Frontal conference in Brighton in the UK and I wasn't disappointed. I took notes for the first few talks before I decided to sit back and be inspired by the last few... and inspired I was.



Since then I have a little challenge going with myself to create something new, no matter how simple or silly it might be, every other day. The idea is to break away from working on big long term projects and get some quick wins that are more fun and less stressful, they only need to work in the window I'm looking at.



Our feature image this week is also a result of the conference after seeing Tim Holman speak. The image is a generative art piece that I found on https://turtletoy.net/, and the link to Tim is Holman's work on generative art using his markdown tutorial builder.



Articles

One of the complaints aimed towards the implementation of AMP is that you had your content served from Google on their own URLs. Cloudflare have developed a way in which you will still gain benefit from being on the Google AMP caching servers, but you'll retain your own domain when the content is served. I'm going to be honest, I got lost about 5 minutes into this article but it seems to be a good thing if that was your only reservation on AMP. It's still in alpha, but they're after testers if you're interested.

There are no silver bullets to web performance. Simple static pages benefit from being server-rendered with minimal JavaScript. Libraries can provide great value for complex pages when used with care.

A great journey around Doug's uncovering of redirects on the Webpack.js.org website and how he helped fix more than 600 redirects affecting performance.

There's so many ways that you can improve the performance of your site, but if you focus on this as your first port of call then you're off to a good start.

It feels like every 6-12 months filament group redefine how to make pages as performant as possible with minimal fuss, and this article is no different. One of the biggest issues with inlining Critical CSS was having to have it duplicated in the CSS you request as well.now with service workers and the very smart folks at filament group we can have our cake and eat it too.

If you’re a fan of the atom text editor brought to you by Github then they’re looking to you to help them make a better product.

A fantastic round up from the performance.now() conference from Hidde de Vries with some great speakers.

A balanced overview from Rachel around the pros and cons of using a CSS framework

Tutorials

Since floats aren’t compatible with CSS Grid, aligning floated elements to an established grid can be a real headache. This is a nontrivial impediment to traditional editorial layouts’ ability to take advantage of Grid’s benefits.





Learn how to track your first input delay (and what that actually means) with Ire's article this week. It utilises Google's tracking library perfMetrics object.





You could rename the title of this article to just "Great design for presentations" and be done with it. Everything that Allison talks about isn't A11y for accessibility sake, but it will make you stand out.





CSS Tricks provide an overview of Mark Otto's article.

Tools

This new site from google is an uber valuable resource about building faster websites, securely, and ensuring they're accessible. I'm glad they've done a good job there too, seeing as they've gone and taken our local .dev TLD for themselves :). I have to say it too... I think it's great that this site was built without the use of AMP. A site from Google dedicated to best practices for great performance that is not using AMP goes to show that you can be faster if you just work on it.



Squoosh

Compress and compare images with different codecs, right in your browser



Tutorial markdown is a small js library, which allows (with some data attributes) for a tutorial to type, and execute its code as you scroll through the document. You can see an example of it working on generative artistry.



A new static site generator baby is born. It's highly inspired by Gatsby.js (React based) but built on top of Vue.js.



Jobs

Last week I featured this job however the job listing fails when you have query parameters on the URL's.... go figure. Anyway, I've updated the links for this week to route through Bit.ly and you can find the job now. Hurry, applications close this weekend.



The Natural History Museum are looking for a talented Senior Front-end Developer to work on the Museum’s public-facing digital experiences. The role is based at the iconic Museum itself in South Kensington, London. Apply today (closing on 19th November, 9am)!