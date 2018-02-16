Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 113 / 113

Happy 25th Birthday, Ruby

The Method JIT Compiler for Ruby 2.6

We’ve linked to some articles about the promising new ‘MJIT’ compiler recently, but here’s an update directly from the engineer working on it along with some history and benchmarks.

We’ve Solved the Problems of ROR Operations

Our out-source DevOps solves the problems associated with ROR development. Plus our blue/green pre-baked deployment process means that you can deploy your app as often as you want. Get started today – start enjoying OpsCare.

TruffleRuby Native: Fast Even for Short Scripts

TruffleRuby is a high performance Ruby implementation built on GraalVM and this post pits it against 2 other JIT-equipped Ruby implementations. (And the bit about ‘On-Stack-Replacement’ is interesting in its own right.)

Reducing String Duplication in Ruby

“It is very likely your Rails application is full of duplicate strings, here are some tricks you can use to get rid of them.”

Multiple Vulnerabilities in RubyGems

gem update --system . 2.7.6 has been released to tackle several security issues. Time to

LogAnalyzer: A Rails Logs Analyzer Tool

Get a picture of how fast (and how often) your views are rendering.

In brief