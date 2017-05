Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 181 / 181

Sinatra 2.0 Released: The DSL for Creating Webapps

DHH's RailsConf 2017 Opening Keynote

DHH’s talk is low on tech but high on philosophy and thinking about why we use the tools we do. You can also enjoy the keynotes from Aaron Patterson and Justin Searls

20 RailsConf 2017 Videos To Watch (So Far)

The sessions from RailsConf 2017 are starting to be published, currently at 20 videos. We’ll link to some of the best over the next few issues as we watch them.

How to synchronise mutex across servers

Useful tips and tricks on Ruby multithreading/cross process and server synchronization solutions.

RailsPanel: A Chrome Extension for Rails Development

Stop tailing development.log and see info about your app’s requests in Chrome’s DevTools instead. A long standing project that now supports Rails 5.

Active Admin 1.0 Released, Supports Rails 5.1

A very long standing Rails admin system has been brought up to date and supports the latest Rails.

The Strange Case of User Enumeration on Heroku

A bug hunter finds an anomaly in login responses where a Rack header could be exploited with timing attacks.

