Everything You Should Know About Ruby Splats

Even though splats (and double splats) in Ruby are common, there are some complex edge cases that can be misleading.

Using React Inside Your Rails Apps

An exploration of different ways to bring React into your new or existing Rails apps.

Performance Updates from RailsConf 2017

A high-level summary of various performance talks and panels from RailsConf 2017 and their practical impact.

