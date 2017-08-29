The Limits of Copy-on-Write: How Ruby Allocates Memory
How heap and object allocation work in Ruby, often leading to bloated sub-processes, and what’s on the roadmap to help.
Multiple Vulnerabilities in RubyGems, Upgrade Now
It’s time to run
gem update --system
and get up to RubyGems 2.6.13
as there’s a DoS vulnerability, a DNS request vulnerability, and others.
Amazon Unveils A More Modular AWS SDK for Ruby with Version 3
The stable version 3 of the AWS SDK for Ruby is now out with a new modular approach. I’ve found loading the AWS SDK a bit quirky in the past so this should help a lot.
Gem Check: A Checklist for Gem Authors
A comprehensive checklist that will make your gem more maintainable and you a better open source citizen.
Webpacker 3.0: Now Even Easier to Use Webpack with Rails
The result of a large refactoring, webpacker 3.0 moves all the config out of Rails and over to the npm module.
Writing Slack Command APIs in Ruby
A four-part series on creating a Slack command using Sinatra and Heroku.
In brief
- The Structure and Interpretation of Ruby Programs TUTORIAL
An explanation covering the tokenization, parsing, and compilation of Ruby programs.
DEAN NASSERI
- Integrating a Third Party API with Rails 5 TUTORIAL
Includes requests with Faraday and caching.
RUNTIME REVOLUTION
- Integrating Elm with Rails TUTORIAL
Elm is a function language that compiles to JavaScript.
NIMMY VIPIN
- Keep Your Specs Up With the Times TUTORIAL
Coding your tests to interfaces, just like your classes, can keep your specs nice and fresh.
ELIAV LAVI
- Using the Facade Design Pattern in Rails TUTORIAL
Use this pattern to hide data prep and other components from the controller.
KRZYSZTOF KEMPIŃSKI
- What I Learned Reading the spreadsheet_architect Code TUTORIAL
In short, a trick on how to limit the scope of an ActiveRecord query.
ARKENCY BLOG
- Quick Tip: Get The Version Number of a Rails App in Production TUTORIAL
LORENZO SINISI
- How to Make Ajax Calls The Rails Way TUTORIAL
A follow-up to an article about Ajax and Rails we linked last week.
PATRIK BÓNA
- An In-Depth Look at Ruby's Exception System
- How I Lost 17,000 GitHub Auth Tokens in One Night STORY
RICHARD SCHNEEMAN
- Careful What You Measure: MJIT vs TruffleRuby OPINION
TOBIAS PFEIFFER
- Roll Your Own Private Gem Server on Google Cloud Platform TOOLS
Google has released a gem enabling the creation of a gem server on GCP with a single command.
GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM BLOG
- async: A Composable Asynchronous I/O Framework for Ruby CODE
Based on nio4r and timers.
SOCKETRY
- Yard-Junk: Get Rid of The Junk in Your YARD Docs CODE
Think of it as a linter for YARD docs.
VICTOR SHEPELEV
- zen-rails-base-app: A Base Application for Rails 5.1 Projects CODE
Includes several development, test, and other gems to bootstrap your Rails app efficiently.
BRUNO FACCA
- BatchLoader: A Generic Lazy Batching Mechanism to Avoid N+1 Queries CODE
