The Limits of Copy-on-Write: How Ruby Allocates Memory

How heap and object allocation work in Ruby, often leading to bloated sub-processes, and what’s on the roadmap to help.

Multiple Vulnerabilities in RubyGems, Upgrade Now

gem update --system and get up to It’s time to runand get up to RubyGems 2.6.13 as there’s a DoS vulnerability, a DNS request vulnerability, and others.

Amazon Unveils A More Modular AWS SDK for Ruby with Version 3

The stable version 3 of the AWS SDK for Ruby is now out with a new modular approach. I’ve found loading the AWS SDK a bit quirky in the past so this should help a lot.

Gem Check: A Checklist for Gem Authors

A comprehensive checklist that will make your gem more maintainable and you a better open source citizen.

Webpacker 3.0: Now Even Easier to Use Webpack with Rails

The result of a large refactoring, webpacker 3.0 moves all the config out of Rails and over to the npm module.

Writing Slack Command APIs in Ruby

A four-part series on creating a Slack command using Sinatra and Heroku.

