serverless status 57

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 43 / 43

The Best Ways to Test Your Serverless Applications — A high-level/architecture-oriented look at how to think about testing in a serverless world.

SLOBODAN STOJANOVIĆ

Serverless or Not? That Is The Question — A really great look at a developer’s exploration of serverless using Swift (yes, the Apple-formed language principally used for iOS development so far) on IBM Cloud.

KYLE NEWSOME

How Twilio Improves 'Mean Time To Discovery' with Rollbar — "The worst thing that can happen is a customer writes in to the support team to say something is broken... If my 'Mean Time To Discovery' is based on a customer support ticket, I’ve failed." Learn more.

ROLLBAR SPONSOR

Lambda Programming Errors That Could Cost You Thousands of Dollars A Day — “Within a week we accumulated a bill close to $10K due to a programming error.”

ASANKHA PERERA

Using CPU Profiling to Increase Efficiency of Your AWS Lambda Functions — Profiling can be a handy way to lower Lambda costs and ensure you’re using resources efficiently. Absolutely key if you have a function that may run millions of times or more.

MX KAS PERCH

Unraveling The Truth Around Serverless Security — Covers concerns, challenges, and the mindset required when thinking about security for serverless architectures.

RUPAK GANGULY

Red Hat's Approach to 'Functions-as-a-Service' — Michael Hausenblas, Red Hat developer advocate for OpenShift, shares his thoughts on how serverless will affect ops in the enterprise.

ALEX HANDY

Build a Native Mobile App Hooked to Your Enterprise Auth in 5 Minutes

NATIVESCRIPT SPONSOR

Is Serverless Just a New Word for Cloud Based? — “there is some confusion about what it really means and how it really works.”

RICK GOLBA

Serverless Migration Strategies: What to Know Before Making the Leap

B. CAMERON GAIN







