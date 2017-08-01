Access

SitePoint Versioning 01-8-2017

 

 

A Tip of the Hat

Front-end

Tip: distinguish between tooltips and toggletips [inclusive-components.design]. If that's useful, leave a tip.

wtfhs [github/denysdovhan] is list of the funny, tricky things JavaScript can do. Fair warning, I may have lightly censored its name for inclusion in this newsletter.

Private Eye

Back-end/programming

A guide to understanding what a “privacy by design” framework is, and why it’s needed [smashingmagazine].

Allow us to reintroduce PHPUnit [sitepoint].

And an intro to Twig, a standalone PHP template engine [sitepoint].

How to use Polymer to build a custom Google Maps component in WordPress [sitepoint].

Font of Youth

Design/UX/product

Google fonts are now in 3D [blog.vectary].

google-fonts-now-in-3d

How to build a simple design language for a complex product [medium/@patrickmorrow]

Queens of the No Age

News/business

AI invented a language humans can’t read [digitaljournal]. In a panic, they pulled the plug. But really, that’s not that big of a deal. I produce stuff no-one can read every day - it’s only this newsletter that’s the exception, and even then...

Geez, AI thinks it’s so tough, inventing language and stuff. Well, humans are pretty good too. Some humans just found out how to stop aging in human cells [motherboard.vice]. We’re number one, we’re number one! Bet that tech will be freely available really soon, too.

The inside story of SoundCloud’s stormy recent history [buzzfeed].

Check out the inside of the Tesla Model 3 [theverge]. It's empty!

Reddit is now valued at US $1.8 billion, after a US $200 million funding round [recode]. What are they gonna do with all that cash? Redesign the site, rewrite the code, play around with some video features, maybe buy a submarine. You know how it is.

A round-up of the news that Apple has removed VPN apps from its China App Store [daringfireball].

Photo Albums

Everything else

The Carpool Karaoke TV show launches August 8 [macstories]. Is that exciting? I honestly don't know.

Some legend has teamed up with the Guardian to superimpose classic album (well, I mean, Oasis? But still!) covers on Google Street View [theguardian].

All hail the Radeon Holocube! [motherboard.vice]

The technology behind good coffee [nytimes]. My advice? Aeropress, have many cups of coffee all the time.

Finally, things not to do when you’re anonymous (using tor etc) [whonix]. Not sure about what you should do when you’re Anonymous though. Probably make elaborate political statements, wear masks, I guess?

 

