SitePoint Versioning 01-8-2017

Tip: distinguish between tooltips and toggletips [inclusive-components.design]. If that's useful, leave a tip.

wtfhs [github/denysdovhan] is list of the funny, tricky things JavaScript can do. Fair warning, I may have lightly censored its name for inclusion in this newsletter.

A guide to understanding what a “privacy by design” framework is, and why it’s needed [smashingmagazine].

Allow us to reintroduce PHPUnit [sitepoint].

And an intro to Twig, a standalone PHP template engine [sitepoint].

How to use Polymer to build a custom Google Maps component in WordPress [sitepoint].

Queens of the No Age

News/business

AI invented a language humans can’t read [digitaljournal]. In a panic, they pulled the plug. But really, that’s not that big of a deal. I produce stuff no-one can read every day - it’s only this newsletter that’s the exception, and even then...

Geez, AI thinks it’s so tough, inventing language and stuff. Well, humans are pretty good too. Some humans just found out how to stop aging in human cells [motherboard.vice]. We’re number one, we’re number one! Bet that tech will be freely available really soon, too.

The inside story of SoundCloud’s stormy recent history [buzzfeed].

Check out the inside of the Tesla Model 3 [theverge]. It's empty!

Reddit is now valued at US $1.8 billion, after a US $200 million funding round [recode]. What are they gonna do with all that cash? Redesign the site, rewrite the code, play around with some video features, maybe buy a submarine. You know how it is.

A round-up of the news that Apple has removed VPN apps from its China App Store [daringfireball].