SitePoint Versioning 14-8-2017

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 141 / 141
First up, here are 47,000 free vector silhouettes [en.silhouette-ac].
A guide to minimal page transitions using jQuery and CSS [adam-marsden].
And a guide to using ES2017’s async functions [css-tricks].
How to create a QR code reader for your mobile website [sitepoint].
TensorPort [tensorport] takes care of the infrastructure challenges associated with running machine learning with TensorFlow, letting you concentrate on the ‘Flow.
Huh, Rust can be used to make web apps [thefullsnack].
A letter full of advice for a junior designer [builttoadapt].
A bot UI kit for Slack [avocadobots].
The trade-offs and benefits (trade-ons?) of Skeumorphic menus [medium/@charliedeets].
Why Bitcoin spiked past US $4000 [arstechnica].
This AI kills DOTA 2 players [openai].
Netflix is in the Shonda Rhimes business now! [recode]
Facebook chatbots have provided humanitarian assistance [mvam]. Good for them.
Ben Thomspon uses game theory to game out the current Uber situation [stratechery].
This is great: 10 things I’ve learned about customer development [cindyalvarez].
f.lux, the tool you need to use to avoid your computer’s display keeping you up all night, just got a big new update [justgetflux].
I’m a bit late to this, but Long Distance, a recent episode of Reply All [gimletmedia] is well worth your time. I thought it was one type of podcast episode, and was happy with that, but then it turned out to be an even better type! I really need to listen to the follow-up, actually.
How to save files from a computer to a VHS tape [motherboard.vice].
Finally, Roger Water [chromeexperiments] is a bananas new Chrome experiment involving procedurally generated landscapes that’ll blow your mind.
Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.