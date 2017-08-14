Access

SitePoint Versioning 14-8-2017

 

 

To the Vector Go the Spoils

Front-end

First up, here are 47,000 free vector silhouettes [en.silhouette-ac].

free-vector-silhouettes

A guide to minimal page transitions using jQuery and CSS [adam-marsden].

And a guide to using ES2017’s async functions [css-tricks].

 

Rust Never Sleeps

Back-end/programming

How to create a QR code reader for your mobile website [sitepoint].

TensorPort [tensorport] takes care of the infrastructure challenges associated with running machine learning with TensorFlow, letting you concentrate on the ‘Flow.

Huh, Rust can be used to make web apps [thefullsnack].

 

A Nice Pair of Slacks

Design/UX/product

A letter full of advice for a junior designer [builttoadapt].

A bot UI kit for Slack [avocadobots].

The trade-offs and benefits (trade-ons?) of Skeumorphic menus [medium/@charliedeets].

 

Beats, Rhimes and Life

News/business

Why Bitcoin spiked past US $4000 [arstechnica].

This AI kills DOTA 2 players [openai].

Netflix is in the Shonda Rhimes business now! [recode]

Facebook chatbots have provided humanitarian assistance [mvam]. Good for them.

Ben Thomspon uses game theory to game out the current Uber situation [stratechery].

This is great: 10 things I’ve learned about customer development [cindyalvarez].

 

Influx

Everything else

f.lux, the tool you need to use to avoid your computer’s display keeping you up all night, just got a big new update [justgetflux].

I’m a bit late to this, but Long Distance, a recent episode of Reply All [gimletmedia] is well worth your time. I thought it was one type of podcast episode, and was happy with that, but then it turned out to be an even better type! I really need to listen to the follow-up, actually.

How to save files from a computer to a VHS tape [motherboard.vice].

Finally, Roger Water [chromeexperiments] is a bananas new Chrome experiment involving procedurally generated landscapes that’ll blow your mind.

 

 

