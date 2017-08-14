SitePoint Versioning 14-8-2017

First up, here are 47,000 free vector silhouettes [en.silhouette-ac].

A guide to minimal page transitions using jQuery and CSS [adam-marsden].

And a guide to using ES2017’s async functions [css-tricks].

TensorPort [tensorport] takes care of the infrastructure challenges associated with running machine learning with TensorFlow, letting you concentrate on the ‘Flow.

Influx

Everything else

f.lux, the tool you need to use to avoid your computer’s display keeping you up all night, just got a big new update [justgetflux].

I’m a bit late to this, but Long Distance, a recent episode of Reply All [gimletmedia] is well worth your time. I thought it was one type of podcast episode, and was happy with that, but then it turned out to be an even better type! I really need to listen to the follow-up, actually.

How to save files from a computer to a VHS tape [motherboard.vice].

Finally, Roger Water [chromeexperiments] is a bananas new Chrome experiment involving procedurally generated landscapes that’ll blow your mind.