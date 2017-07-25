SitePoint Versioning 25-7-2017

First up, A guide to using design systems for fast, easy UI development [quantcast].

This one came up again today in the course of my daily internet rummaging and I thought it was worth a re-share:

“why I’m switching from React to Cycle.js” [sitepoint].

Colorado [moesaid] looks to be an excellent tool for setting up color schemes.

Attention Roomba owners: your robot has been secretly mapping your house so the company can sell that data to smart home manufacturers [gizmodo].

Mark Zuckerberg is on a tour to find out about people’s hopes and dreams, a Facebook cafeteria worker living in a a garage says he should’ve talked to her first [theguardian].

A company working on a drone jammer is backed by Silicon Valley and the Navy SEALs [fastcompany]. But would it work on Roombas?

Fact: Snopes needs US $500,000 to stay afloat [motherboard.vice].

How coders hacked back US $208 million in Ethereum [motherboard.vice].

The next big thing in the finance world? Algae [bloomberg].