SitePoint Versioning 25-7-2017

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 144 / 144
First up, A guide to using design systems for fast, easy UI development [quantcast].
This one came up again today in the course of my daily internet rummaging and I thought it was worth a re-share:
“why I’m switching from React to Cycle.js” [sitepoint].
An intro to server-side rendering, routing and page transitions with Nuxt.js [css-tricks].
A guide to bundling a simple static site using Webpack [sitepoint].
Colorado [moesaid] looks to be an excellent tool for setting up color schemes.
Figma now has photo filters [blog.figma].
Six steps to identifying good design [medium.muz.li].
Actual innovation lessons you can learn from the Grateful Dead [linkedin].
Four Photoship styles that’ll make your photos stand out [sitepoint].
Attention Roomba owners: your robot has been secretly mapping your house so the company can sell that data to smart home manufacturers [gizmodo].
Mark Zuckerberg is on a tour to find out about people’s hopes and dreams, a Facebook cafeteria worker living in a a garage says he should’ve talked to her first [theguardian].
A company working on a drone jammer is backed by Silicon Valley and the Navy SEALs [fastcompany]. But would it work on Roombas?
Fact: Snopes needs US $500,000 to stay afloat [motherboard.vice].
How coders hacked back US $208 million in Ethereum [motherboard.vice].
The next big thing in the finance world? Algae [bloomberg].
Kinda surprised this wasn’t already a thing: Domainoji, emoji domain names [domainoji].
An expert looks at Firefox’s newfound speed [metafluff]. And by “expert” I mean “someone with 1691 tabs open”. That’s a lot, and that’s coming from me.
The Oatmeal on being creative on the web [theoatmeal].
Finally, today in self-indulgence, an oral history of my favorite comedy podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! [thedailybeast]. It’s a show where they meet interesting people. Definitely a few swears in there, including a really bad one. Also many in-jokes, to which I will only add, “Heynong Man.”
Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.