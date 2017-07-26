Access

SitePoint Versioning 26-7-2017

 

 

Alphabet Supe(r)

Front-end

A beginner’s guide to HTML5 cross-browser polyfills [sitepoint].

A guide to using JavaScript media queries [sitepoint].

An example of how you can progressively enhance CSS layout via floats, Flexbox and CSS Grid [smashingmagazine].

Our latest amazing course, AtoZ Sass [sitepoint] is out! Takes you through Sass letter by letter, from ampersands to the z-index.

 

This is NCNN

Back-end/programming

ncnn [github/tencent] is a neural network framework optimized for mobile.

How to create a private Ethereum network [omarmetwally].

An interesting example of how different APIs and frameworks interpret the same 3D scene [github/kosua].

 

Instagrammar

Design/UX/product

A guide to defining a design system grammar [daneden].

Are notifications a dark pattern? [trydesignlab]. Yeah, probably.

notifications-header-4

A demonstration of how the same illustration can result in different SVG outputs depending on what you use: Sketch, Illustrator or Figma [css-tricks].

Wired goes deep on the power of Figma [wired].

 

Paint Remover

News/business

United States president Donald Trump says Apple is totally going to build three manufacturing plants in the US [reuters]. He didn’t offer any details, aside from the fact that they would be “big, big, big”, so that’s exciting.

Bitcoin may still fork in August [motherboard.vice]. Swears in there, as there will be in any article about a shambolic situation.

Don’t listen to the lamestream media reports, MS Paint isn’t being sunsetted [motherboard.vice].

Meanwhile, Adobe is actually killing Flash. It’s got until 2020 [blogs.adobe].

 

The Dead of Knight

Everything else

The best Mac markdown editors [sitepoint].

InstaCal [instacalapp] is a nice calendar menubar app.

This AI tool will let you play Sim City with actual cities [motherboard.vice], allowing you to play around with real satellite pictures and test the impact on an area’s perceived wealth by giving it amenities like trees, freeways and baseball diamonds

A dating app for verified Twitter users [mashable]. AKA the worst thing I’ve ever seen.

Steve Jobs’ life is now an opera [arstechnica] for some reason.

Finally, an answer to the question, “who would win in a fight - 300 Jedi, or 60,000 medieval knights [digg]. I was recently involved in a 30-min conversation about whether a grizzly bear could win a fight against a velociraptor, so this appealed to me. Let me know your answer to that one by the way, I think it’s a tough call!

 

 

