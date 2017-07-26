SitePoint Versioning 26-7-2017

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 73 / 73

Alphabet Supe(r)

Front-end

A beginner’s guide to HTML5 cross-browser polyfills [sitepoint].

A guide to using JavaScript media queries [sitepoint].

An example of how you can progressively enhance CSS layout via floats, Flexbox and CSS Grid [smashingmagazine].

Our latest amazing course, AtoZ Sass [sitepoint] is out! Takes you through Sass letter by letter, from ampersands to the z-index.