SitePoint Versioning,How GitHub keeps an eye on its network, 10 unexpected sources of design inspiration

Working Hard/Hardly Working

We have job listings now!

Hey there! I wanted to let you know about something: Versioning, that friendly daily tech newsletter you’re reading, now comes complete with a place to find your next rockstar/ninja/prize-fighter/other-trendy-job-metaphor. If your company wants to hire someone to do a thing, you can place an ad for that thing in this newsletter and reach 43,000 (and counting) kind web folk. Last time we checked, 48% of you were from the United States, 55% of you work at big companies, and 48% of you were either front-end, back-end, or full-stack devs.

Placing an ad is a one-time cost of just $150, and your ad will go in the next Versioning edition. The process should take less than 3 minutes, unless you’re very indecisive about the kind of job you’d like to offer, in which case you should place another job ad for someone who can assist you with tasks like this. Go here [sitepoint] to do that thing.

(Also, if you’d like a job - continue reading Versioning and watch out for some good jobs popping up soon!)