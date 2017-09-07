SitePoint Versioning,How GitHub keeps an eye on its network, 10 unexpected sources of design inspiration

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
First up, Critical Path CSS Generator [sitelocity] will automatically generate the critical path CSS for your site - and chuck it into a minified CSS file.
A guide to combining CSS Grids and Flexbox for nice, efficient layouts [getflywheel].
How to make your responsive site kinda awful [elsyms].
An intro to Facebook’s Create React App, the tool for quickly setting up a new React project [sitepoint].
React v Angular - the showdown [sitepoint].
A guide to building a Trello-style layout with CSS Grid and Flexbox [sitepoint].
How to run a front-end infrastructure team [tech.adroll].
Stuff every programmer should know [github/mr-mig].
A guide to setting up Let’s Encrypt SSL on shared hosting [sitepoint].
How GitHub keeps an eye on its network [githubengineering].
You can now deploy Docker images to Heroku [devcenter.heroku].
How to conduct a technical interview [alistapart].
10 unexpected sources of design inspiration [sitepoint].
Flat UI elements attract less attention and are more likely to cause uncertainty [nngroup]. Hmm, feels like they’re fairly popular as well. Seems like a problem!
Marvel and Dropbox Paper are working really nicely together [marvelapp].
Want to learn how to hack Siri or Alexa? Step 1: be a dolphin [fastcodesign].
Cryptocurrencies lost 20 per cent of their value in two days [techcrunch].
Tinder’s now the top grossing app on the App Store, thanks to “Tinder Gold”, a new feature that’ll tell you who likes you without you having to swipe [techcrunch]. I’m not going to lie - as a non-single person that doesn’t mean anything to me at all, but good for them!
An intro to Michelangelo, Uber’s machine learning platform [eng.uber].
To repair the Essential Phone, the first step is to freeze it [motherboard.vice]. That’s kinda cool, but a bad thing in terms of repairability.
Amazon and Apple are in the mix to acquire the James Bond film rights, which expired in 2015 after Spectre,[hollywoodreporter] which I still haven’t seen for some reason.
The latest person claiming that the nation who leads in AI will rule the world? Actual Bond villain Vladimir Putin[theverge].
Rant: companies need to start telling us what they do [hackernoon].
Google Maps will now help you park [blog.google].
1Password’s command line tool is in public beta [blog.agilebits].
An editor of the Wirecutter shares their most essential life-improving tech [nytimes].
HomeKitty [homekitty.world] is a place to browse all the stuff that works with Apple’s HomeKit.
Merge [itunes.apple] is a to-do list app for couples. The couple I’m a member of uses a combination of emails, Facebook messages, a Trello board for wedding planning, actual real to-do lists, and generally being adults. Maybe this could help with some of that.
Tempad [tempad] is a nice little markdown editor app.
Finally, woah! Listen to J.R.R Tolkien read the Hobbit [kottke]. I’m more of a Silmarillion guy, but fine, go for it.
