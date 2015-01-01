SitePoint Versioning 700, Stylo, How to create a Sketch plugin, Mirror framework

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
First up, inside Stylo, the very fast CSS engine inside Firefox [hacks.mozilla].
How to create a Sketch plugin using front-end technologies [smashingmagazine].
Mirror [github/mirrorjs] is a simple, powerful React framework.
A look at the two paths for creating native apps with Vue.js [hackernoon].
A guide to building a hybrid-rendered PWA [medium/dev-channel].
Beta Family [betafamily] is a service for finding beta testers for your iOS or Android apps.
You can now run multiple versions of Chromium side-by-side [blog.chromium].
A WebOps postmortem [cavaliercoder]. Disaster stories are always interesting, this one is no exception.
The back-end end of implementing push notifications on your site [css-tricks].
my-mac-os [github/nikitavoloboev] is a collection of apps and Alfred workflows to make your Mac a bit better.
Incoming Feedback [hotjar] is a new tool from Hotjar that’ll make user feedback on your site much, much easier to collect.
Way more than you thought you needed to know about the Sketch app data format [medium/avocode-stories].
The Interface font family [rsms] is a very nice collection of fonts, built to be readable on screens. You use screens, right?
Google’s working on tools to help publishers make money [theverge].
An update on Apple’s self-driving car ambitions: they’ve been scaled back a bit [nytimes].
Meet the physicist who models ISIS and the alt-right [quantamagazine], for some reason.
This is the spacesuit you’ll wear while fleeing Earth, a dying planet, on the way to Mars or whatever [arstechnica].
Uber drivers have made more than US $50M in the first month of tipping [arstechnica].
If you have customers and you’d like them to buy something of yours quickly, you’re in luck: Amazon’s patent on one-click payments is about to expire [businessinsider].
The case against the word ‘utilize’ [theoutline].
A clever, well-conceived page you can only view offline, which encourages you to be offline [chris.bolin].
How to back up your Apple Photos library to Amazon S3 using Hazel [thesweetsetup].
Better late than never: the best photos and videos from the 2017 solar eclipse [kottke].
Finally, a modder has given Nintendo’s Virtual Boy console (you know, the one that was an absolute nightmare of a device) multiplayer powers [motherboard.vice].
