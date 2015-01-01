SitePoint Versioning 700, Stylo, How to create a Sketch plugin, Mirror framework

First up, inside Stylo, the very fast CSS engine inside Firefox [hacks.mozilla].

How to create a Sketch plugin using front-end technologies [smashingmagazine].

Mirror [github/mirrorjs] is a simple, powerful React framework.

The Beta Band

Back-end/programming

A look at the two paths for creating native apps with Vue.js [hackernoon].

A guide to building a hybrid-rendered PWA [medium/dev-channel].

Beta Family [betafamily] is a service for finding beta testers for your iOS or Android apps.

You can now run multiple versions of Chromium side-by-side [blog.chromium].

A WebOps postmortem [cavaliercoder]. Disaster stories are always interesting, this one is no exception.

The back-end end of implementing push notifications on your site [css-tricks].

my-mac-os [github/nikitavoloboev] is a collection of apps and Alfred workflows to make your Mac a bit better.