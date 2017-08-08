SitePoint Versioning 08-8-2017

First up, back to basics: An introduction to CSS inheritance [sitepoint].

Silvestar emailed this through, a piece he wrote on how he got started with CSS Grid [silvestarbistrovic]. Thanks Silvestar!

Grab a free, printable functional JavaScript cheat sheet [sitepoint].

An intro to React Router 4 [css-tricks].

“Above the fold” is a myth [abovethefold]. I like to take all my advice from single-purpose websites.

Psuedo-crypto-currency

Everything else

Today in hindsight: a guide to how much money you’d have if you’d just invested in Bitcoin way back when [whatifbitcoin]. A lot!

Apple joined Instagram, all the account’s pics are shot using an iPhone [macstories]. So, pretty normal then.

Glorious: Mario Kart 8 running in 4K! [motherboard.vice] This is truly the golden age of Wii U emulation.

Finally, this is a truly weird and creepy VR tool that’ll put your face on an infant and make you want to have children [motherboard.vice].