SitePoint Versioning 08-8-2017

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 125 / 125
First up, back to basics: An introduction to CSS inheritance [sitepoint].
Silvestar emailed this through, a piece he wrote on how he got started with CSS Grid [silvestarbistrovic]. Thanks Silvestar!
Grab a free, printable functional JavaScript cheat sheet [sitepoint].
An intro to React Router 4 [css-tricks].
The workflows of prominent PHP community members [sitepoint].
And an intro to the Neo4j Symfony bundle, built to handle graph databases [sitepoint].
“Above the fold” is a myth [abovethefold]. I like to take all my advice from single-purpose websites.
Some tips for making your office quiet [fastcodesign].
14 pleasing Google microinteractions [whatusersdo].
More data from the HBO hack has started to trickle out, including the emails of one of the company’s top execs [hollywoodreporter].
Looks like a podcasting patent, used to threaten various podcasts with lawsuits over the years, is dead [arstechnica].
Google was keen to buy Snapchat for at least US $30 billion last year [businessinsider].
A start-up is offering pain-free high heels via iPhone pictures of your soles and then some algorithms (obviously, you’ve gotta have algorithms) [qz].
Today in hindsight: a guide to how much money you’d have if you’d just invested in Bitcoin way back when [whatifbitcoin]. A lot!
Apple joined Instagram, all the account’s pics are shot using an iPhone [macstories]. So, pretty normal then.
Glorious: Mario Kart 8 running in 4K! [motherboard.vice] This is truly the golden age of Wii U emulation.
Finally, this is a truly weird and creepy VR tool that’ll put your face on an infant and make you want to have children [motherboard.vice].
Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.