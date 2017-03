Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 56 / 56

Swift weekly 69

Articles

The best hardware to build with Swift is not what you might think

Jacek Suliga of LinkedIn did some Swift compiler profiling and made some interesting findings regarding Xcode’s usage of multiple cores.

Swift Releases Have Themes – Ole Begemann

Message from the Swift Core Team: each Swift release should focus on a small number of themes. Proposals that support these themes have a much higher chance of being accepted.

Testing Swift code that uses system singletons in 3 easy steps

John Sundell explains how you can test your code that uses one of the singletons provided by the system like URLSession.shared.

50 iOS Interview Questions And Answers Part 2 – iOS App Development – Medium

Durul Dalkanat with 50 interview questions that you might get asked when interviewing for an iOS / Swift position.

Swift: When to use guard vs if

In this short article Natasha The Robot explains when if should be preferred over a guard statement.

Introducing Plank: Immutable model generation for iOS

Plank is a tool to generate immutable models by the folks at Pinterest. It is built from the ground up in Swift, an ideal language for this task because of its strong type-safety features and elegant syntax.

MVVM-C with Swift - Marco Santarossa

Marco Santarossa explains the Model-View-ViewModel-Coordinator design pattern and how it can be applied to Swift.

Kitura/iOS: Running a Web Server on your iPhone - Swift@IBM

Ever thought about running a web server on your iPhone? The folks at IBM explain how you can achieve that.

Resources

swift/OptimizationTips.rst at master · apple/swift · GitHub

This document is a little older already but I’ve recently stumbled upon it again. It is an excellent resource for writing high-performance Swift code.

swift-evolution/0159-fix-private-access-levels.md at master · apple/swift-evolution · GitHub

A Swift proposal for removing the fileprivate access level in favor of reverting to the old behavior of the private access level. This is currently in review and we’ll see how it goes.

swift-evolution/0158-package-manager-manifest-api-redesign.md at master · apple/swift-evolution · GitHub

The proposal for the Package Manager Manifest API Redesign, which has already been implemented in Swift 4.

Libraries & Code

GitHub - soffes/SharedWebCredentials

SharedWebCredentials - Swift library for easily working with Shared Web Credentials for iOS

GitHub - frankrausch/Typographizer

Typographizer - Fix dumb quotation marks and apostrophes in Swift

GitHub - marty-suzuki/ReverseExtension