Swift weekly 83

Happy reading!

As always, if you’d like to support Swift Weekly please share this issue with friends and colleagues.

Articles

How to Convert a full ObjectiveC app to Swift – Google Developers – Medium

Ibrahim Ulukaya of Google converted an Objective-C app to Swift using a code converter and he shares his experience in this article.

Can Core ML in iOS Really Do Hot Dog Detection Without Server-side Processing? - Savvy Apps

Jaz Garewal explores what’s possible with Core ML in iOS 11 and answers the question whether Hot Dog detection is possible on the device.

Catching Leaky View Controllers Without Instruments

Arek Holko came up with a clever way to check if view controllers get deallocated and is thus able to check for leaks in view controllers.

About Objects | Blog Encoding and Decoding in Swift 4 — Media

Encoding and Decoding seems to be the most written about feature of Swift 4. In this article Jonathan Lehr gives another introduction to the topic.

Serverless Swift With OpenWhisk – OpenWhisk – Medium

This article by James Thomas gets you started with writing serverless Swift backend code using OpenWhisk.

YOLO: Core ML versus MPSNNGraph

This article compares Apple’s Core ML framework versus MPSNNGraph.

ARKit Tutorial with SceneKit | iOS Swift Tutorials by Jameson Quave

A tutorial explaining how to get started with ARKit in combination with SceneKit.

Chris Lattner on the Realm WWDC 2017 Swift panel – Ole Begemann

Chris Lattner was a guest on a Swift panel during WWDC a few weeks ago. Here are some quotes Ole Begemann found interesting, edited for brevity and clarity.

JSON with Encoder and Encodable - Swift Unboxed

Yet another article about Encodable in Swift 4.0.

Lirary and Codes

GitHub - nvzqz/Threadly

Threadly - Type-safe thread-local storage in Swift

GitHub - nvzqz/Unreachable

Unreachable code path optimization hint for Swift

GitHub - yapstudios/YapAnimator

YapAnimator - Your fast and friendly physics-based animation system.

GitHub - hyperoslo/Cheers

Cheers - Fancy confetti effects in Swift

GitHub - laanlabs/ARBrush