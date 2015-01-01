Access

Swift weekly 83

SWIFT-WEEKLY-83

 

Hi folks, this week Google converted an Objective-C app to SwiftJaz Garewal explores what’s possible with Core ML and Arek Holko uses a clever way to catch leaks in view controllers.
Happy reading!
As always, if you’d like to support Swift Weekly please share this issue with friends and colleagues.

 

Articles

How to Convert a full ObjectiveC app to Swift – Google Developers – Medium

MEDIUM.COM – Share
Ibrahim Ulukaya of Google converted an Objective-C app to Swift using a code converter and he shares his experience in this article.

 

Can Core ML in iOS Really Do Hot Dog Detection Without Server-side Processing? - Savvy Apps

SAVVYAPPS.COM – Share
Jaz Garewal explores what’s possible with Core ML in iOS 11 and answers the question whether Hot Dog detection is possible on the device.

 

Catching Leaky View Controllers Without Instruments

HOLKO.PL – Share
Arek Holko came up with a clever way to check if view controllers get deallocated and is thus able to check for leaks in view controllers.

 

About Objects | Blog Encoding and Decoding in Swift 4 — Media

MEDIA.ABOUTOBJECTS.COM – Share
Encoding and Decoding seems to be the most written about feature of Swift 4. In this article Jonathan Lehr gives another introduction to the topic.

 

Serverless Swift With OpenWhisk – OpenWhisk – Medium

MEDIUM.COM – Share
This article by James Thomas gets you started with writing serverless Swift backend code using OpenWhisk.

 

YOLO: Core ML versus MPSNNGraph

MACHINETHINK.NET – Share
This article compares Apple’s Core ML framework versus MPSNNGraph.

 

ARKit Tutorial with SceneKit | iOS Swift Tutorials by Jameson Quave

JAMESONQUAVE.COM – Share
A tutorial explaining how to get started with ARKit in combination with SceneKit.

 

Chris Lattner on the Realm WWDC 2017 Swift panel – Ole Begemann

OLEB.NET – Share
Chris Lattner was a guest on a Swift panel during WWDC a few weeks ago. Here are some quotes Ole Begemann found interesting, edited for brevity and clarity.

 

JSON with Encoder and Encodable - Swift Unboxed

SWIFTUNBOXED.COM – Share
Yet another article about Encodable in Swift 4.0.

 

Lirary and Codes

GitHub - nvzqz/Threadly

GITHUB.COM – Share
Threadly - Type-safe thread-local storage in Swift

 

GitHub - nvzqz/Unreachable

GITHUB.COM – Share
Unreachable code path optimization hint for Swift

 

GitHub - yapstudios/YapAnimator

GITHUB.COM – Share
YapAnimator - Your fast and friendly physics-based animation system.

 

GitHub - hyperoslo/Cheers

GITHUB.COM – Share
Cheers - Fancy confetti effects in Swift

 

GitHub - laanlabs/ARBrush

GITHUB.COM – Share
ARBrush - Quick demo of 3d drawing in ARKit using metal + SceneKit. NOTE: This is experimental code!

 

 

