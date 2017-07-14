Access

Swift weekly 85

 

 

This week Mike Ash looks into what Swift.Codable is and how it worksTom Lokhorst gives better alternatives to using strings as identifiersJohn Sundell uses SpriteKit to create animations and Daniel Steinberg talks about functional programming.
Happy reading. As always if you enjoy receiving this newsletter you can help us by sharing it with friends and colleagues.
See you next week!

mikeash.com: Friday Q&A 2017-07-14: Swift.Codable

WWW.MIKEASH.COM

One of the interesting additions to Swift 4 is the Codable protocol and the machinery around it. Mike Ash discusses what it is and how it works today.

Strongly typed identifiers in Swift – Tom Lokhorst's blog

Tom Lokhorst gives a few examples of how you can use strongly typed identifiers in Swift instead of using strings.
Using SpriteKit to create animations in Swift — Swift by Sundell
Animations are a great way to explain the functionality of our apps through motion, and to delight our users. Adding animations in the right places can really make a UI look a lot more polished and nice. John Sundell takes a look at how SpriteKit can be a great tool for creating certain kinds of animations.
Khanlou | Refactoring Reveals Truths
Soroush Khanlou with an example of how to refactor your code.
Isolating DB layer dependency for a better app architecture: a use case with Realm
If you are an iOS developer and you haven’t been hidden in the middle of nowhere for the last three years, you’ve probably heard of Realm. Ennio Masi isolates the Realm layer of his app for a better app architecture.
Natural Language Processing in iOS – martinmitrevski
Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a field in Computer Science that is starting to get really important in the mobile world. Martin Mitrevski helps you get started with the NSLinguisticTagger class.
Communicating Between React Native and Swift – Prolific Interactive
In this article, Jonathan Samudio explains how Reactive Native and Swift can communicate with each other.

 

