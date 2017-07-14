swift-weekly-85

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 66 / 66

mikeash.com: Friday Q&A 2017-07-14: Swift.Codable

WWW.MIKEASH.COM – Share

One of the interesting additions to Swift 4 is the Codable protocol and the machinery around it. Mike Ash discusses what it is and how it works today.

Strongly typed identifiers in Swift – Tom Lokhorst's blog

Strongly typed identifiers in Swift – Tom Lokhorst's blog

TOM.LOKHORST.EU Tom Lokhorst gives a few examples of how you can use strongly typed identifiers in Swift instead of using strings.

WWW.SWIFTBYSUNDELL.COM Animations are a great way to explain the functionality of our apps through motion, and to delight our users. Adding animations in the right places can really make a UI look a lot more polished and nice. John Sundell takes a look at how SpriteKit can be a great tool for creating certain kinds of animations.

KHANLOU.COM Soroush Khanlou with an example of how to refactor your code.

MEDIUM.COM If you are an iOS developer and you haven't been hidden in the middle of nowhere for the last three years, you've probably heard of Realm. Ennio Masi isolates the Realm layer of his app for a better app architecture.

MARTINMITREVSKI.COM Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a field in Computer Science that is starting to get really important in the mobile world. Martin Mitrevski helps you get started with the NSLinguisticTagger class.