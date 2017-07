Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 123 / 123

ARTICLES

Struct References - Chris Eidhof

Chris Eidhof explains how to use Struct references so that you get the best out of both worlds - reference and value types.

A story about Swift source compatibility · Jesse Squires

Jesse Squires demonstrates why you should add your open source project to the Swift source compatibility project.

JSON to Swift with Decoder and Decodable - Swift Unboxed

Greg Heo answers the question how a JSON string like “[0, 1, 2]” makes it back to a Swift array of integers.

This article by the folks at CapTech gives you all the information you need to get started with ARKit in iOS 11.

How to implement expandable menu on iOS

Evgeny Matviyenko of Uptech explains how he created an expandable menu like the one Airbnb uses and how he makes use of state reducers and observers in the process.

Reactive iOS Programming: Lightweight State Containers in Swift

Another article by Tyler Tillage of CapTech. This time he explains what state containers are and how they can be used to provide state safety.

Using Vision Framework for Text Detection in iOS 11 | Swift Tutorial

Vision framework was introduced in iOS 11. This introductory tutorials explains how it works, and how you can use it to perform text detection in Swift.

