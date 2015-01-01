Access

Swift weekly 87

 

 

swift-weekly-87

 

In this issue, Arthur Myronenko tames complexity using different design patternsFrederico Zanetello discovers CoreGraphic’s conformance to the Codable protocol and Manu Rink talks about Swift’s type system.
We hope you’ll enjoy reading as much as we did and would appreciate you sharing this newsletter with your friends and colleagues.
See you next week!

Articles

Taming Great Complexity: MVVM, Coordinators and RxSwift

BLOG.UPTECH.TEAM – Share
Arthur Myronenko refactors an app from MVC, to RxSwift, MVVM and Coordinators in three separate steps.

Reminder About Let Initialization

USEYOURLOAF.COM – Share
Some Swift language features take a while to sink in and become natural. One such feature is that you do not need to set the value of a let constant at the point you declare it in a function as long as you do it before first use.

Little Xcode Beta Surprises : Core Graphics Codable Conformance

MEDIUM.COM – Share
Every single Core Graphics geometric data type supports Swift’s new Codable protocol. Federico Zanetello found out how to take advantage of this.

The Secret Life of Types in Swift

NEWS.REALM.IO – Share
This talk takes an under-the-hood deep dive into the Swift type system’s structure and gives tips how to use it in a proper way

Tutorials

Building a declarative animation framework in Swift - Part 1 — Swift by Sundell

WWW.SWIFTBYSUNDELL.COM – Share

This week, John Sundell takes a look at how to make view-based animations on iOS easier to handle - by building a simple framework that will enable you to express animations in a very declarative, composable way.

Building an AR game with ARKit and Spritekit - Pusher Blog

BLOG.PUSHER.COM – Share
Create a simple AR game inspired on Pokemon Go with the basics of ARKit and SpriteKit.

iOS UserNotifications in Swift

WWW.TWILIO.COM – Share
Local notifications provide a core functionality in many apps, and in Swift they are easy to add to whatever you’re building. With iOS10’s UserNotifications you can even display GIFs in notifications.

Libraries and Code

GitHub - kingreza/SeeFood

GITHUB.COM – Share
Inspired by HBO’s Silicon Valley: SeeFood is an iOS app that uses CoreML to detect various dishes

GitHub - FabrizioBrancati/Queuer

GITHUB.COM – Share
Queuer is a queue manager, built on top of OperationQueue and Dispatch (aka GCD).

GitHub - sindresorhus/LaunchAtLogin

GITHUB.COM – Share
LaunchAtLogin - Add “Launch at Login” functionality to your sandboxed macOS app in seconds

GitHub - yonaskolb/XcodeGen

GITHUB.COM – Share
XcodeGen - Command line tool that generates your Xcode project from a simple spec and your folder structure

 

