Top AngularJS News Using MVC 6 And AngularJS 2 With .NET Core

 

 

Using MVC 6 And AngularJS 2 With .NET Core

Using #MVC 6 And #AngularJS 2 With .NET Core via @CsharpCorner #dotnetcore #NPM #appdev

  • Open project.json to add new dependencies in it.
  • Bootstrapping, using Type Script
  • In dependencies section, add two dependencies.
  • Use the method to add services to the container.
  • Let's add MVC Service to our Application.

Read more

Tech Junkie Blog: ASP.NET Core : Add jQuery, Bootstrap, AngularJS Using bower.json

#ASPNETCore : Add #jQuery , #Bootstrap , #AngularJS Using bower.json #javascript #webdev

  • 4. Save the bower.json file, once the file is saved a folder called "lib" will be created and will contain the bootstrap and AngularJS libraries
  • Change the markup to look like the following { "name": "asp.net", "private": true, "dependencies": { "bootstrap": "~3.3.6", "angular": "~1.5.7" } }
  • ASP.NET Core : Add jQuery, Bootstrap, AngularJS Using bower.json
  • In the blog post we are going to add the jQuery, AngularJS, and bootstrap libraries to our ASP.NET Core application.
  • Normally we will use NuGet to bring in these libraries but ASP.NET Core gives you the option to use bower to configure the dependencies that you will need on the client-side.

Read more

AngularJS Authentication with JWT

AngularJS Authentication with JWT course by @kentcdodds #angularjs

  • Creating the basic node server to serve up random users via API endpoints.
  • Adding JWT support to the server.
  • Setting up a login on the angular app and an authentication endpoint on the server.
  • In the series, we'll be building a simple application to get random user information from a node server with an Angular client.
  • Adding middleware to the node server to decode and verify the token sent from the client.

Read more

How to Write Modular Code with Angular UI-Router & Named Views

Write Modular Code with Angular UI-Router & Named Views #angularjs #javascript #coding

  • You may not be aware of how the ui-router library deals with named views nested inside of a parent state.
  • If you have used ui-router before, you may be aware of how the dot-notation is used to define child states inside of a parent state .
  • How to Write Modular Code with Angular UI-Router & Named Views
  • In the tutorial, I placed all of our views inside of a templates folder.
  • If the absolute names are not present, the application will not know where to find these named views.

Read more

Angular: Angular 2.4.0 Now Available

#Angular 2.4.0 - stability-interjection - Now Available! This is a minor release.

  • Only a member of this blog may post a comment.
  • Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
  • The release updates our dependencies to the recently announced RxJS 5 stable
  • Posted by Stephen Fluin at 11:09 AM
  • Angular version 2.4.0 - stability-interjection - is now available.

Read more

Learn Protractor Testing for AngularJS

Learn Protractor Testing for AngularJS course by @jhooks #angularjs

  • Protractor: Running tests on multiple browsers
  • Use protractor to catch errors in the console
  • Test Simple Binding With Protractor
  • Protractor Page Objects are a recommended for testing your AngularJS applications.
  • When running end-to-end tests with Protractor for your AngularJS applications, you'll want to test mobile as well.

Read more

9 Best AngularJS IDE Plugins/Extensions Tool for Developers

9 Best #AngularJS IDE Plugins/Extensions Tool for Developers

  • Today I'd like to share some AngularJS IDE Plugins and Extensions which can improve the way you code with your favourite code editor.
  • There are many popular AngularJS IDEs available today I have listed 10 of the best Plugins and Extensions for building with Angular.
  • It would be great if you could add links to the plugins
  • The SideWaffle extension adds a lot of useful Snippets, Project- and Item Templates to Visual Studio.
  • By default, their newest version carries the AngularJS plugin bundle although you will need to include the Angular script in your project first.

Read more

 

 

 

 

 

