Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

UX DESIGN WEEKLY 115

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 165 / 165

UX DESIGN WEEKLY 115

ux-design-why-design

ARTICLES

Why Design
Julie Zhuo gives her thoughts about what the word design means to her and what inspires her to improve designs.

Intuitive Design vs. Shareable Design
Josh Elman writes that the obscurity of Snapchat’s design engages and encourages people to share their experiences with others while Jackson Mohsenin, Product Designer at Quora, counters with the Myth of Unintuitive Design.

Wireflows: A UX Deliverable for Workflows and Apps
Wireflows are a combination of wireframes and flowcharts. They can document workflow and screen designs when there are few pages that change dynamically.

Documenting Design Discovery
How six assertions inform briefs, strategies, and other deliverables.

A Guide to Successful Design Handoffs
Thoughts on how designers can adopt a few techniques to help produce a well rounded & thorough design handoff.

What design sprints are good for
Design sprints are good at some unexpected things, and bad at some unexpected things too.

TOOLS & RESOURCES

Components in Figma
New release that makes building systems easier by combining elements into components.

palatte
A simple, curated list of awesome, handpicked colors for your project.

MEDIA

Amazon Go
If you were able to design a shopping experience with the perfect user experience, this might be it. No lines, no checkout – just grab and go.

The Most Interesting UX eBooks Published in 2016
A list of great free UX ebooks that came out this year.

Dan Mall: Motion & Meaning Podcast
Dan Mall talks about how animation fits into his design process and his proven approach to finding inspiration.

UX PORTFOLIOS

Allan Yu
Allan is a Bay Area UX Designer who shows his process, deliverables, and designs in his portfolio.

UX JOBS

Senior UX Designer at Wohaula (Porter Ranch, CA)
Wohaula is a social media site for stroke and brain injury survivors looking for someone to help them improve the user experience.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

The Sketch socks
Need a last minute gift for your favorite designer? Get Sketch socks (or Slack socks)!

“To design is to be intentional about the outcome we want.”
— Julie Zhuo
 
 


Sponsor a Future Issue | Post a UX Job | Submit a UX Link | Follow @uxdesignweekly

Copyright © UX Design Weekly, All rights reserved.
You have received this email because you subscribed via the UX Design Weekly site.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.

 

 