Why Design

Julie Zhuo gives her thoughts about what the word design means to her and what inspires her to improve designs.

Intuitive Design vs. Shareable Design

Josh Elman writes that the obscurity of Snapchat’s design engages and encourages people to share their experiences with others while Jackson Mohsenin, Product Designer at Quora, counters with the Myth of Unintuitive Design.

Wireflows: A UX Deliverable for Workflows and Apps

Wireflows are a combination of wireframes and flowcharts. They can document workflow and screen designs when there are few pages that change dynamically.

Documenting Design Discovery

How six assertions inform briefs, strategies, and other deliverables.

A Guide to Successful Design Handoffs

Thoughts on how designers can adopt a few techniques to help produce a well rounded & thorough design handoff.

What design sprints are good for

Design sprints are good at some unexpected things, and bad at some unexpected things too.

Components in Figma

New release that makes building systems easier by combining elements into components.

palatte

A simple, curated list of awesome, handpicked colors for your project.

Amazon Go

If you were able to design a shopping experience with the perfect user experience, this might be it. No lines, no checkout – just grab and go.

The Most Interesting UX eBooks Published in 2016

A list of great free UX ebooks that came out this year.

Dan Mall: Motion & Meaning Podcast

Dan Mall talks about how animation fits into his design process and his proven approach to finding inspiration.

Allan Yu

Allan is a Bay Area UX Designer who shows his process, deliverables, and designs in his portfolio.

“To design is to be intentional about the outcome we want.”

— Julie Zhuo