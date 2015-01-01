Access

UX DESIGN WEEKLY 118

 

 

Just a heads up, starting next issue, I'll be sending the newsletter on Monday's instead of Friday. I hope to start your week off right.
-Kenny

ARTICLES

The Irrational User

ux-design-irrational-users
How cognitive biases can help create sticky, engaging products.

How the future of the user interface will redefine your job
The role of the designer will still focus on interaction but will change in fundamental ways.

Take the Time to Use Fewer Words
If a user experience needs an explanation, something is fundamentally broken.

Empathy as Faux Ethics
An argument to why having empathy is not a key to design success.

What UX Designers Can Learn from Psychology
Understanding human behavior is essential to learning about how people make decisions and form habits.

Design Thinking Origin
A history of where design thinking came from and some of the key players that pushed it forward.

Get 3 months of free UX Design Courses
Get 3 months of free online UX Design Courses from the Interaction Design Foundation (IDF) because you are a reader of UX Design Weekly.

The Interaction Design Foundation has over 30 Online UX Design Courses and here are 7 reasons to join their UX Design Community.

TOOLS & RESOURCES

SPECS by CanvasFlip
Zeplin and Inspect competitor for pixel perfect design handoff.

Gotcha
User-centric analytics & triggers, driven by micro-surveys.

The coolest Sketch technique you’ll see all day
How to create flexible, customizable, and maintainable components in Sketch.

Opera Neon
What if this were the future of web browsing?

MEDIA

What comes after apps?
Gabriel Valdivia and Charlie Deets look into the far future of a post-mobile world.

UX PORTFOLIO

Jesse Chase
Jesse is a Sr. Experience Designer at Airbnb with a nice layout and case studies.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Get the Most Out of User Research
5 simple steps and a dad joke.

“Design creates culture. Culture shapes values. Values determine the future.”
— Robert L. Peters

 

