UX DESIGN WEEKLY 118

ARTICLES

The Irrational User



How cognitive biases can help create sticky, engaging products.

How the future of the user interface will redefine your job

The role of the designer will still focus on interaction but will change in fundamental ways.

Take the Time to Use Fewer Words

If a user experience needs an explanation, something is fundamentally broken.

Empathy as Faux Ethics

An argument to why having empathy is not a key to design success.

What UX Designers Can Learn from Psychology

Understanding human behavior is essential to learning about how people make decisions and form habits.

Design Thinking Origin

A history of where design thinking came from and some of the key players that pushed it forward.

TOOLS & RESOURCES

SPECS by CanvasFlip

Zeplin and Inspect competitor for pixel perfect design handoff.

Gotcha

User-centric analytics & triggers, driven by micro-surveys.

The coolest Sketch technique you’ll see all day

How to create flexible, customizable, and maintainable components in Sketch.

Opera Neon

What if this were the future of web browsing?

MEDIA

What comes after apps?

Gabriel Valdivia and Charlie Deets look into the far future of a post-mobile world.

UX PORTFOLIO

Jesse Chase

Jesse is a Sr. Experience Designer at Airbnb with a nice layout and case studies.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Get the Most Out of User Research

5 simple steps and a dad joke.

“Design creates culture. Culture shapes values. Values determine the future.”

— Robert L. Peters