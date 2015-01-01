Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 135 / 135

ARTICLES

In defense of “users”

Dan Saffer writes that "user" is a perfectly fine, gender-neutral, activity-positive term for the person engaged with your product or service.

Questions to ask as a new designer on the team



Three simple questions to ask at the start of every project to create a collaborative environment and arrive at better design solutions.

The researcher’s journey: leveling up as a user researcher

Charting the growth of researcher-as-individual contributor from junior, to mid-level, to senior researcher.

The Most Important Part of Design You’re Probably Overlooking.

What Is information architecture, why it's important, and tips for creating good IA.

Designed to Work

Lessons accidentally learned while running a design shop.

TOOLS AND RESOURS

Better Design

A social community for you to test your designs and copy using polls and to get feedback and comments in real time.

Shopify Polaris

Shopify's design system complete with design principles, UI kit, voice and tone, and component library.

Designing for Messenger

Best practices, platform design kit, platform components and more when designing a Messenger Bot.

MEDIA

User Research War Stories

Video and slides from Steve Portigal's talk at O’Reilly Design Conference.

The importance of identifying your ethical design red line - The O’Reilly Design Podcast

Design ethics and value systems, and what the Ford Pinto can teach us about the importance of human-centered design.

UX PORTFOLIO

Jesse Chase

Jesse is a Senior Experience Designer at Airbnb. His portfolio features selected work with a good use of subtle animation.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

The ancient design of your favorite websites

The A to Z of famous landing pages from a time long, long ago.

“Young designers,you need battle wounds. You need to fail. You need scars. Be curious and don’t ask for permission. ”

— Joel Beukelman