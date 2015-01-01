UX design Weekly 134

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 123 / 123

ARTICLES

How to not suck at design



A 5 minute guide of practical design tips for the non-designer that you can apply today.

Bulletproof User Onboarding

With onboarding, there simply is no silver bullet but you can always strive for bullet-proof.

Mobile First, Desktop Worst

One-size-fits-all UIs can be problematic. We should put function first and allow form to follow.

The New Skeuomorphism is in Your Voice Assistant

Skeuomorphism is alive and this time it is invisible.

Stop Shaming Your Users for Micro Conversions

Manipulinks make users feel bad about themselves in order to convince them to accept an offer or sign up for a newsletter.

TOOLS & RESOURCES

Atlassian's Design Language

Atlassian's end-to-end design language to create straightforward and beautiful experiences.

Interface Lovers

An online magazine that spotlights designers and features a collection of mixes by your favorite designers.

Launchpad by Anima App

Publish responsive websites directly from Sketch.

MEDIA

Kat Holmes - High Resolution

Microsoft’s Principle Director of Inclusive Design discusses the importance of designing for one-size-fits-one.

Hungering for the Unexpected - Critique (Podcast)

The struggle of weighing your creative vision against what the users want.

UX PORTFOLIO

Jack Morgan

Jack is a designer at Duolingo who features a case study on their award winning app Tinycards.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Dieter Rams 10 Principles of Design Updated Edition 2017

If Dieter Rams made his principles of design based on tech trends of 2017.

“Creativity is the act of making obvious things that aren’t yet obvious.”

— Bill Buxton