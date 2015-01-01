UX design Weekly 136 - Want to Be Creative on Purpose

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 136 / 136

ARTICLES

Want to Be Creative on Purpose? Schedule It



All my best work happens not through luck of the draw but through persistence and dedication.

Why your design team should hire a writer

A few reasons why every design team should have a writer.

User Research with Prototypes: Asking the Right Questions

A few simple tricks to get people to talk more about who they are, what they need, and what they’re thinking.

4 Ways Google Is Fixing VR’s Terrible UX

At Google I/O, we got a glimpse of improvements to VR and the future of computing.

Sketch is not a UX design tool

The next generation of tools can’t be pen-and-paper simulators anymore.

TOOLS & RESOURCES

Craft Prototype

A new tool for Craft that allows you to connect screens directly in Sketch and sync to InVision.

Style Guide Guide

A boilerplate for creating superb style guides.

Product Design Exercises We Use At WeWork Interviews

17 exercises to practice your product-thinking skills.

Ambiance

Ambiance generates beautiful color palette.

MEDIA

Agile UX Virtual Summit 2017

4 days of free seminars featuring case studies from Google Ventures, Hubspot, IBM, Bloomberg, and more.

Stephen Gates - High Resolution

The Head of Design at Citi talks about why creativity done properly, is blue collar work and how to unlock your design process.

Creating UX that “Just Feels Right” with Progressive Web Apps

A talk from Google I/O about creating a seamless user experice on mobile in the way users have come to expect.

UX PORTFOLIO

Jack McGrath

Jack is a Product designer based in Sydney who makes use of Medium to post his case studies.

DESIGN JOBS

Design Gigs for Good

Job postings at the intersection of design and social impact.

Senior Visual Designer at OMNIGON (Toronto, CA)

Work with the world's leading sports, media, and entertainment companies to design and produce award-winning visual solutions.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Visual Interface of Voice UI

While there isn’t a traditional user interface with voice UI, the visual design feedback aspect is actually very important for a successful product.

“Beauty & brains, pleasure & usability: these should go hand in hand.D”

— Don Norman