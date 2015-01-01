UX Design Weekly 145, Designing interactive experiences, Designing The Perfect Slider

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Designing interactive experiences
The ‘what, when and how’ of interactive prototyping.
Send me problems, not wireframes
Why a good designer would probably prefer to not get them from you.
Designed Degradations: UX Patterns for Hostile Environments.
Excellent designs can circumvent the existence of "unhappy" conditions as well as the influence of other low-performance designs.
How to improve your empathy to be a better designer
10 ways to improve your empathy.
Nailing the Whiteboard Design Challenge
A guide for approaching the onsite whiteboard challenge.
Designing The Perfect Slider
A primer on when, how and why use sliders to encourage exploration.
Most Common UX Design Methods and Techniques
Common methods and techniques used by UX designers.
Contrast
A macOS app for quick access to WCAG color contrast ratios.
Empathy Map Canvas
An updated version from Dave Gray. Read more about it here.
Flow
A typeface built for wireframing.
Supernova Studio
Turn Sketch designs to working native apps in minutes. Read more about it here.
Design Resources
Select websites, tools, assets, and readings for working in and learning about design.
Buzzfeed's VP Design, Cap Watkins - High Resolution Podcast
Cap talks how to apply design to any business challenge and how companies can create a culture that empowers their best people.
Rethinking Design Thinking
A group of UX experts telling front-line tales from the product design trenches.
Pol Kuijken
Pol is designer who shows a portfolio of case studies from a Google interview design exercise and a passion project.
Why a Toaster Is a Design Triumph
Breville’s "A Bit More" button highlights an obvious but still unseen problem with electric toasters for more than a century.
“I think it is possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary.”
— Elon Musk
