UX Design Weekly 145, Designing interactive experiences, Designing The Perfect Slider

ARTICLES

Designing interactive experiences



The ‘what, when and how’ of interactive prototyping.

Send me problems, not wireframes

Why a good designer would probably prefer to not get them from you.

Designed Degradations: UX Patterns for Hostile Environments.

Excellent designs can circumvent the existence of "unhappy" conditions as well as the influence of other low-performance designs.

How to improve your empathy to be a better designer

10 ways to improve your empathy.

Nailing the Whiteboard Design Challenge

A guide for approaching the onsite whiteboard challenge.

Designing The Perfect Slider

A primer on when, how and why use sliders to encourage exploration.

TOOLS & RESOURCES

Most Common UX Design Methods and Techniques

Common methods and techniques used by UX designers.

Contrast

A macOS app for quick access to WCAG color contrast ratios.

Empathy Map Canvas

An updated version from Dave Gray. Read more about it here.

Flow

A typeface built for wireframing.

Supernova Studio

Turn Sketch designs to working native apps in minutes. Read more about it here.

Design Resources

Select websites, tools, assets, and readings for working in and learning about design.

MEDIA

Buzzfeed's VP Design, Cap Watkins - High Resolution Podcast

Cap talks how to apply design to any business challenge and how companies can create a culture that empowers their best people.

Rethinking Design Thinking

A group of UX experts telling front-line tales from the product design trenches.

UX PORTFOLIO

Pol Kuijken

Pol is designer who shows a portfolio of case studies from a Google interview design exercise and a passion project.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Why a Toaster Is a Design Triumph

Breville’s "A Bit More" button highlights an obvious but still unseen problem with electric toasters for more than a century.

“I think it is possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary.”

— Elon Musk