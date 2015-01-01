AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Optical Effects in User Interfaces (for True Nerds)
How to make optically balanced icons, correct shapes alignment, and perfect corner rounding.
The teapot model: how to explain a fuzzy design process to anxious clients.
Hypothesising your way towards a better way to explain what is going on.
Design tools are running out of track
A deep dive into the current state of design tools and where they should be headed.
Designing for Human Attention
As designers, we have to understand how to create experiences that go hand in hand with how the human brain evaluates them.
Emergent Principles: A Rebel Leader’s Secret to Better Team Design Decisions
How emergent principles move teams from good design to great.
Aspire to Ever-Fatter Markers
A design career is a progression from thin markers to fat markers.
iPhone X
iOS Human Interface Guidelines for the iPhone X.
Material Design Awards 2017
Recognizing best-in-class designs from around the community
XRespond – Virtual Device Lab
A virtual device lab for designing, developing and testing responsive websites.
Jira Cloud for Sketch Integration
Share from Sketch to Jira Cloud.
CanvasFlip : Visual Inspector
Chrome extension for designers to make temporary edit in websites without coding
Build with Sketch
A modular vector tool for coders and curious designers.
About Face - UIE Podcast
How About.com changed its design process and became Dotdash.
In Depth Podcast
A new podcast on design and technology by Eli Schiff & Mike Rundle.
Mengdi Zhang
Mengdi is a UX designer at VMware. His portfolio features case studies as well as showing his love for other formats of art.
How to Become a Successful Designer
Dann Petty gives you 10 steps to becoming a successful designer.
“Good design doesn't date.”
— Harry Seidler
