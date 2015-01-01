Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 158 / 158

ARTICLES

Optical Effects in User Interfaces (for True Nerds)



How to make optically balanced icons, correct shapes alignment, and perfect corner rounding.

The teapot model: how to explain a fuzzy design process to anxious clients.

Hypothesising your way towards a better way to explain what is going on.

Design tools are running out of track

A deep dive into the current state of design tools and where they should be headed.

Designing for Human Attention

As designers, we have to understand how to create experiences that go hand in hand with how the human brain evaluates them.

Emergent Principles: A Rebel Leader’s Secret to Better Team Design Decisions

How emergent principles move teams from good design to great.

Aspire to Ever-Fatter Markers

A design career is a progression from thin markers to fat markers.

MEDIA About Face - UIE Podcast

How About.com changed its design process and became Dotdash. In Depth Podcast

A new podcast on design and technology by Eli Schiff & Mike Rundle. UX Design for Mobile MORE

UX PORTFOLIO Mengdi Zhang

Mengdi is a UX designer at VMware. His portfolio features case studies as well as showing his love for other formats of art.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST How to Become a Successful Designer

Dann Petty gives you 10 steps to becoming a successful designer.

“Good design doesn't date.”

— Harry Seidler