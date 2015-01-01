Access

UX Design Weekly 153

 

 

ARTICLES

Optical Effects in User Interfaces (for True Nerds)

ux-design-optical-size
How to make optically balanced icons, correct shapes alignment, and perfect corner rounding.

The teapot model: how to explain a fuzzy design process to anxious clients.
Hypothesising your way towards a better way to explain what is going on.

Design tools are running out of track
A deep dive into the current state of design tools and where they should be headed.

Designing for Human Attention 
As designers, we have to understand how to create experiences that go hand in hand with how the human brain evaluates them.

Emergent Principles: A Rebel Leader’s Secret to Better Team Design Decisions
How emergent principles move teams from good design to great.

Aspire to Ever-Fatter Markers
A design career is a progression from thin markers to fat markers.

SPONSOR

Claim Your Free .design Domain Today
Innovative companies like Facebook (facebook.design) and Airbnb (airbnb.design), along with thousands of designers and agencies have embraced the new .design domain. Take advantage and claim your free .design domain today. Offer also includes 1 year free email hosting (WHOIS privacy and SSL certs are always free!).

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

iPhone X
iOS Human Interface Guidelines for the iPhone X.

Material Design Awards 2017
Recognizing best-in-class designs from around the community

XRespond – Virtual Device Lab
A virtual device lab for designing, developing and testing responsive websites.

Jira Cloud for Sketch Integration
Share from Sketch to Jira Cloud.

CanvasFlip : Visual Inspector
Chrome extension for designers to make temporary edit in websites without coding

Build with Sketch
A modular vector tool for coders and curious designers.

MEDIA

About Face - UIE Podcast
How About.com changed its design process and became Dotdash.

In Depth Podcast
A new podcast on design and technology by Eli Schiff & Mike Rundle.

UX Design for Mobile 

ux-design-for-mobile

MORE

UX PORTFOLIO

Mengdi Zhang
Mengdi is a UX designer at VMware. His portfolio features case studies as well as showing his love for other formats of art.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

How to Become a Successful Designer
Dann Petty gives you 10 steps to becoming a successful designer.

“Good design doesn't date.”
— Harry Seidler

 

