UX DESIGN WEEKLY 168

 

 

UX Design Weekly

ISSUE 168

Big UX fail this weekend due to bad design. The Hawaiian missile alert turned out to be a false alarm. The reason? Someone clicking the wrong button.

ARTICLES

Designers Finally Have A Seat At The Table. Now What?

ux-design-weekly-168 
Companies are finally listening to designers. Here’s what designers need to do now.

Tiny Wins
The big benefits of little changes.

How building a design system empowers your team to focus on people — not pixels.
A look into the creation of HubSpot's new Design Language.

Designing Friction For A Better User Experience
How friction can be an efficient part of the UX designers’ toolkit to help with understandability or even improve the user experience.

Use these top 10 tips when you design for forms
Some best practice in form design.

UX and Psychology go hand in hand — Introduction to human attention
Human attention from a psychologist’s and a UX Designer’s view.

Design Studios, When Done Well, Change Organizations For The Better 
Design studios can be a game-changing event when designers use the technique.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

The best UX and design conferences in 2018
A complete list for designers looking for events and conferences to attend this year.

Future Of Design by NEA
The results are in for NEA's survey about how design operates in the tech ecosystem.

Sketch Icons
A Sketch plugin that allows you to import a set of icons and automatically apply a color mask.

The Mockup Club
The best free design mockups.

MEDIA

Design Systems Virtual Summit 2018
13 live webinars with case studies from Atlassian, Salesforce, IBM, Airbnb, Linkedin, and more.

HeyDesigner
Daily curated newsfeed for designers, product managers, and developers.

UX PORTFOLIO

James Stephens
James is a product designer focused on social good and meaty problems.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Multiplicative Idiocy
You are in a design meeting with multiple attendees, some of whom make bad decisions.

“The ultimate inspiration is the deadline.”
— Nolan Bushnell

 

