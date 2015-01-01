UX DESIGN WEEKLY 169, Designers who play with words

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Subverted Design
Designers have lost their way. Making sense of our shifting priorities.
What Went Wrong In Hawaii, Human Error? Nope, Bad Design
Don Norman examines how poorly designed software spread panic in Hawaii–and offers tips for avoiding such incidents in the future. Also check out Jared Spool's take on the situation.
Designers who play with words
How to use writing in your design and process.
The Things Junior UX Designers Should Do More Of (Not Just Design)
A few tips that growing designers should take into consideration during their first year on the job to accelerate career growth.
All great interfaces have one thing in common
Why great interfaces need time to grow.
Drag and Drop for Design Systems
Defining UX patterns for drag and drop across components.
Laws of UX
Guidelines for designers to consider when building UIs.
Adele
Repository of publicly available design systems and pattern libraries.
Competitors
UX patterns organized by industry.
UserGuiding
A free user onboarding tool to create quick, hassle-free, and interactive guides for users.
Loom
Chrome Extension for a one-click screen recorder.
Proximity School of Design
Practical training and advice to help you become a better designer.
Luke Warda
Luke is a London based designer working at Burberry.
Apple.com's Visual Hierarchy
Apple.com has retained the same layout structure for over twenty years.
“To push the boundaries, you need to know where the edges are.”
— Mark Boulton
