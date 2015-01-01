UX DESIGN WEEKLY 177, Really Bad Design Exercises

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 86 / 86

ARTICLES

Really Bad Design Exercises



Design exercises can be really awful, if you let them.

My 6-point microcopy checklist for non-UX writers

Use this checklist to make your writing clear and to the point.

Creating User-friendly forms

Some tips to make your forms easier to use.

Immersive Design: The Next 10 Years of Interfaces

A look into what happens when we design beyond a screen.

A Primer to Web Accessibility for Designers

Quick wins to make your designs more inclusive.

Getting co-creative with research

When we invite users (and our teammates) into the generative side of design, everyone benefits.

Where Digital Product Design is Going

The digital product design industry needs leaders who put empathy, inclusion, and a humanistic vantage into all parts of the work they do.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST The ability to feel empathy—or not—is shaped by your genes

Genetics explain a significant chunk of differences in abilities to understand others’ emotions.

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit.”

— Aristotle