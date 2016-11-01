ARTICLES

Achieving God Mode in Digital Design

An abstract, simple but powerful way of thinking about systems based on how we perceive the world around us.

The Place of UX

A few concepts can facilitate a deeper discussion by drawing meaningful distinctions between the role of UX designers, user research, and how far knowledge about the user should permeate the organization.

Reflections on Business, Design, and Value



We will never be able to talk about the value of design using ROI because we’re not really talking about design, but the output of design.

Sympathy vs. Empathy in UX

The majority of UX professionals practice sympathy instead of empathy for their users.

What’s Wrong with Dot Voting Exercises

What not to do and what to watch out for next time you decide to use dot voting.

About to start your first UX design job?

A few unteachable “soft skills” that have little to do with design, can be cultivated with some coaching, and will help you out throughout your career.