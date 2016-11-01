Access

UX DESIGN WEEKLY 233, Achieving God Mode in Digital Design and more

 

 

ARTICLES

Achieving God Mode in Digital Design
An abstract, simple but powerful way of thinking about systems based on how we perceive the world around us.

The Place of UX
A few concepts can facilitate a deeper discussion by drawing meaningful distinctions between the role of UX designers, user research, and how far knowledge about the user should permeate the organization.

Reflections on Business, Design, and Value

ux-design-weekly-233.jpg 
We will never be able to talk about the value of design using ROI because we’re not really talking about design, but the output of design.

Sympathy vs. Empathy in UX
The majority of UX professionals practice sympathy instead of empathy for their users.

What’s Wrong with Dot Voting Exercises
What not to do and what to watch out for next time you decide to use dot voting.

About to start your first UX design job?
A few unteachable “soft skills” that have little to do with design, can be cultivated with some coaching, and will help you out throughout your career.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

Design Critique Coach
Random questions about your design decisions to prep you for your next design critique.

Productdesign.tips
Product design tips delivered via your browser.

Design Suite
The design thinking suite to create great user experiences.

Koa11y
Automatically detect accessibility issues on webpages.

UX PORTFOLIO

Alex Lakas
Alex is a product designer at LinkedIn.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Accenture sued over website redesign so bad it Hertz
Car rental giant Hertz is suing over a website redesign from hell.

“Confusion and clutter are the failure of design, not the attributes of information.”
— Edward Tufte

