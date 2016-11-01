Access

UX Design Weekly: Tips to design faster, What Parallax Lacks, Quest for simplicity

 

 

ARTICLES

7 tips to design faster

ne-cekajte-inspiraciju.jpg
Tips to design fast and why speed is important.

What Parallax Lacks
Parallax-scrolling effects add visual interest, but they often create usability issues.

Design Checklist for the Perfect Charts
Questions to guide you to an improved UI and UX of yur charts.

The quest for simplicity
Complexity is not the opposite of simplicity.

Select to Proceed
A guide to designing and using selection controls.

SPONSOR

Make 2019 about Great Design—Upskill Yourself in UX
Get 25% off UX design courses for the whole of 2019 because you're a reader of UX Design Weekly.

Whether you want to upskill yourself in Design Thinking, User Research or UX Management, there's a course to suit your UX needs.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

The Design Thinking Workshop Kit
A free digital and print kit to help run your own workshop.

Vector Mockups Library
Free collection of mockups for Sketch, Figma & Photoshop.

STUDIO 2.0
Design to live website in one click.

MEDIA

Great Things Come From Great Diverse Teams (with Katie Dill) - Hustle Podcast
Katie Dill, VP of Design at Lyft discusses the importance of believing in your mission, staying in touch with users, and more.

Scott Belsky - Design Matters
Scott Belsky reveals how creatives can survive the ‘Messy Middle’ of any meaningful endeavor.

UX PORTFOLIO

Hiroo Aoyama
Hiroois an incoming product design intern at Facebook.

How to Create Your UX/UI Portfolio (Without Much Experience)
Finding projects as a beginner, what not to include in your portfolio, and some portfolio inspiration.

Pablo Stanley on What UX Skills Will Help You Get Your Dream Design Job
Pablo shares his thoughts about what skills UX designers need and how to get your dream design job.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

10 Year Challenge: How Popular Websites Have Changed
A look at how some of the most visited websites on the internet have aged over the last 10 years.

“This is the real secret to life, to be completely engaged in what you are doing in the here and now. Instead of calling it work realize it is play.”
— Alan Watts

Thanks to this issue's sponsor:
Interaction Design Foundation

If you know anyone that might enjoy UX Design Weekly, please share this issue with your friends and colleagues.

 

