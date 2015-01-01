Access

UX DESIGN WEEKLY ISSUE 181

 

 

ARTICLES

How To Design Emotional Interfaces For Boring Apps
By using positive stimuli we can make users feel more excited, less distracted, and ultimately happier.

Brutalist design is the bad influence we all need
Brutalism has brought back a touch of irreverence and confidence that is lacking in most mainstream designs.

3 Awesome User Onboarding Flows for Web

netflix-ux-design
Looking at the onboarding flow for Dropbox, Netflix and Canva.

Increasing an Organization’s UX Design Maturity
The ingredients to help UX design leaders gain their executive and key stakeholder buy-in.

Getting the most out of design critiques
How to share your work and make it count.

Rapid UX Research at Google

rapid-ux-research-at-google
How to conduct impactful user research in a short space of time.

How Designers (Should Not) Apply For Jobs
Companies are looking to hire designers with a sense of purpose, on top of skills.

Multivariate vs. A/B Testing: Incremental vs. Radical Changes
Radical redesigns are best tested using an A/B experiment, while multivariate tests support incremental improvements to a design.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

Design Systems Repo
A frequently updated collection of Design System examples, articles, tools and talks.

toothpaste.coffee
30 days of innovative challenges.

Museum of Websites
A hand-curated gallery of how famous internet companies have changed over time.

MEDIA

13 Podcasts Every Designer Should Listen To
A list of great design podcasts to help you focus, gain inspiration, and stay entertained while you design.

UX PORTFOLIO

Ryan Miglavs
Ryan is a freelance interactive designer in Portland who has worked with clients like Nike and the Smithsonian.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Stop calling these Dark Design Patterns or Dark UX
Some designs are just dishonest, deceitful, corrupt, and unethical.

“Good design is like a refrigerator—when it works, no one notices, but when it doesn’t, it sure stinks.”
— Irene Au

 

