UX DESIGN WEEKLY ISSUE 181

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 70 / 70

ARTICLES

Delicious Digital Design Process



A guide how to survive in the digital design competitive world.

Reframing Your Impact as a Design Lead

How to figure out your path as a design lead when you no longer have craft to point to.

Dear Ueno: how to be brave and start all over again (as a UX designer)?

Some helpful advice on how to evolve to a UX career.

How To Improve Your Design Process With Data-Based Personas

What do data-driven personas look like, and how do you make one?

Designing (and Learning From) a Teachable Machine

UX insights on designing simple, accessible interfaces for teaching computers.

Scrolling and Attention

People scroll vertically more than they used to, but new eyetracking data shows that they will still look more above the page fold than below it.

SPONSOR Measure the Impact of Your UX with Data

"If only my stakeholders understood the value of UX.” Sound familiar? Grab a seat at The Quantitative UX Blueprint Masterclass & learn how to identify key project metrics and make the business case for UX. The free class is happening May 1st at 1pm EDT: don’t miss it. Register for the Masterclass now. This content is sponsored via Syndicate Ads.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES 100 example UX problems

A list of common UX problems to challenge and inspire designers. Envoy Design

Stories and ideas from designers that challenge the workplace status quo. UX folio

Build a beautiful UX portfolio quickly and easily. User research tool box

Over 270 user research tools. Plant

The version control app and plugin for Sketch has a new update to maximize productivity. Want Figma API inspiration?

Since the release of Figma Platform, people have created everything from style guide generators, PDF export and more.

MEDIA Data is Why We Can't Have Nice Things - Users Know Podcast

Kate and Laura talk about some good approaches to treating your users' data a little more respectfully. Concluding the Design Process – The Design Review Podcast

Chris and Jon talk about some of the issues that impact the part after you figure out what the design should entail.

UX PORTFOLIO Leanna Leung

Leanna is a product designer at Atlassian in San Francisco.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST Good Designer, Bad Designer

What separates good designers from bad designers

“Look at usual things with unusual eyes.”

— Vico Magistretti