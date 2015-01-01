Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 155 / 155

UX research, complex data design, the design community we believe in and more UX this week

It seems to me that rarely we consider the long-term impact on our culture by the designs we design. We invented automobiles and built our cities around them leaving little room for anything else — leisure, green spaces and community.

We designed digital social networks which has changed the definition of “friend” and changed the way we interact. Facebook has been the tool to organize revolutions and makes news, breaks news, and decides what is news. Instagram has made the word selfie a world-wide phenomenon; it was even awarded ‘Word Of The Year 2013′ by Oxford Dictionaries.

And let’s not forget the physical product it runs on that gave us apps — the iPhone. Together, these products have tethered us to obsession: literally framing our lives as perfect, one filter at a time, sharing every second of our day, placing knowledge at our fingertips, and teleporting us around at the push of a button. All this results in and make up our culture, all of which is designing us.

Read full story →

Building a design system and publishing platform for digital verticals and a major news site — from the outside in.

We’ve all known researchers who “throw their results over the fence” and hope their recommendations will get implemented, with little result.

An actionable guide to make the UX designer role clear to your company and team.

Words have meaning and power and are remembered long after they are uttered.

Everything we do has to have a purpose. That applies to our design decisions, but also to our careers, our field, our communities and our lives.

Young designers often complain about doing design tasks to get a job. Some designers even think they should be paid for their time.

Tips to help you optimize your design for big data sets.

Artificial intelligence has the ability to convert the entire development and testing phase into a more convenient experience for developers.

Lessons and opportunities lying ahead of the current systems.

News & Ideas

Tools & Resources