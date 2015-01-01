ux-weekly-191

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

UX Weekly 191

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 162 / 162

Change is hard. I’m a big believer that putting yourself in uncomfortable situations allows you to grow. My challenge for you this week is to get out of your comfort zone and make yourself uncomfortable - learn a new skill, meet new people, or change your routine. I’d love to hear how it goes.

ARTICLES

From First Mile To Nth: Onboarding Beyond User Onboarding

ux-weekly-191
Why the nth mile matters just as much as the first.

How to Test Visual Design
When evaluating fonts, colors, and other visual details, assess both aesthetic impressions and behavioral effects.

10 insights into user-centered growth design
Some valuable growth design practices picked up at Dropbox.

Tips for designers to become better copywriters
As designers, what can we do to become better at writing copy for user interfaces?

Why Design Thinking is failing and what we should be doing differently
The art of problem-solving, thinking outside of the box and craftsmanship is dying in certain areas of the digital arena.

This is all you need to know to conduct a UX Survey
How to design them, advantages, disadvantages and how to increase participation.

SPONSOR

Start steering your career in the right direction
Follow one of the Interaction Design Foundation's new learning paths and start enhancing your professional profile.

Through our partnership, you can get 25% off their annual membership which provides access to all courses involved!

TOOLS AND RESOURCES

Figma 3.0
A major update to Figma that adds styles, updates to prototyping, and more.

Zeplin 2.0
Zeplin has updated with new features and improvements including components, renaming assets, a revamped interface and more.

Sketch Beta 51
The next version of Sketch featuring library styles, fixed header/footer in prototypes, and other enhancements.

Inspect by Abstract
Inspect provides one place to access the information needed to implement any design.

The films, books, and podcasts that inspire design leaders
A list of books, podcast, film, and more that inspire design leaders.

Twemoji
Twitter’s open source emoji featuring 2,841 emojis for free

UserLook Recorder
Remote user testing videos w/ just a link.

Studio Shortcuts
A list of Keyboard Shortcuts for Invision Studio.

The Ultimate Sketch Resource Archive
Sketch kits, companion tools, plugins, learning resources and more.

MEDIA

Centered
A video series exploring human-centered design, hosted by Google’s Yasmine Evjen.

UX PORTFOLIO

Agatha Tutia
Agatha is a Master in Human-Computer Interaction Design candidate at the University of Washington in Seattle.

UX JOB

UX Designer at Cloudvirga - Irvine, CA
Cloudvirga is looking for a UX Designer that wants to disrupt the mortgage industry and design intuitive experiences for homebuyers, realtors and lenders.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST

Five rants from a cranky designer
Long, tedious rants are boring…so here are five short ones after two decades in design.

“Change can be frightening, and the temptation is often to resist it. But change almost always provides opportunities - to learn new things, to rethink tired processes, and to improve the way we work.”
— Klaus Schwab

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 