UX Weekly 192

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 80 / 80

ARTICLES

The Comprehensive Guide to Finding a Kick-Ass UX Job



Key principles when approaching your next job search.

Designing for accessibility is not that hard

Seven easy-to-implement guidelines to design a more accessible web.

10 Small Design Mistakes We Still Make

Revisiting principles from Don’t Make Me Think by Steve Krug.

Designing search for mobile apps

Explore the various ways to implement search and the purpose behind each.

Design-Driven Companies. Are We There Yet?

The spectrum of design drivenness, challenges and strategies.

The ten commandments of UX

The foundational values of UX.

SPONSOR Focus on your design, not managing your tech

Jamf Now is a device management solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices at work. We make management tasks like deploying Wi-Fi passwords, securing company data and enforcing passcodes, simple and affordable, so you can support your users; no IT required. Create your free account! This content is sponsored via Syndicate Ads.

TOOLS AND RESOURCES UI Goodies

A directory of UI resources. Readinglist.design

A directory of books every designer should read and why. Figma 101 Course

A free 7-day course on Figma with daily tutorials, downloadable templates, and a cheat sheet. Marvel Dashboard

A livestream of images uploaded to company projects in Marvel. shotsnapp

A simple too to quickly create mockup presentations for your app and website design.

MEDIA Problem Spaces, Understanding How People Think, and Practical Empathy with Indi Young

The ways in which empathy is more complex than sympathy or compassion.

UX PORTFOLIO Sophie Gardner

Sophia is UX designer who previously interned at Google and Palantir.

LAST BUT NOT LEAST Current state of webdesign

This is the unfortunate experience people get every day. We can do better.

“It’s art if can’t be explained. It’s fashion if no one asks for an explanation. It’s design if it doesn’t need explanation.”

— Wouter Stokkel